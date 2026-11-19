Prince William got a memorable introduction to Bollywood and Indian cuisine during his Mumbai visit with his wife, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. While the royal couple attended the Earthshot Prize Awards, Prince William also visited Karan Johar's Dharma Productions office, where he was welcomed by the filmmaker alongside Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The gathering featured a vibrant dance performance and a specially curated menu that reimagined Indian flavours with a contemporary twist.





Big Zest, led by chefs Anand Morwani and Rohan Mangalorkar, was given the task of preparing the meal for the royal guests. The chefs took inspiration from Maharashtrian, Koli, Parsi, Sindhi, Gujarati, Muslim, Punjabi and Jain traditions.





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Interestingly, the chefs received the request just three days before the event, which left them with very little time to plan everything.





As per The Indian Express, Anand Morwani said, “We did a lot of research, including understanding their eating habits and spice preferences. I felt a huge responsibility to represent Bombay. I wanted to include something from every community and bring in a twist, without bastardising the original dishes.”

Anand Morwani and Rohan Mangalorkar came up with dishes such as chicken nargisi kofta with pineapple and poppy seed chutney, beetroot and goat cheese tikki with pindi chole and yoghurt, and Parsi kheema shakshuka with roasted bell peppers and gluten-free croutons. The butter garlic crab choux came out as the most liked dish. To prepare the dish, the chef took inspiration from Mumbai's restaurant Trishna. He considers it one of the city's best-known food spots.





Morwani claims he did not get a chance to speak to them during lunch as Prince William, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor enjoyed their meal in a private room. Still, he got a small hint that the food was loved by everyone.





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He noticed that another serving of butter garlic crab choux was going in, which made him feel that the guests had enjoyed the dish and wanted to have more. The menu also featured lobster and egg akuri, mini vada pavs and dhokla. For dessert, the guests were served gulab jamun cheesecake and jalebi.