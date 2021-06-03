Gordon Ramsay is a well-known restaurateur, author and celebrated master chef. He often shares hilarious videos reacting to viral recipes on the internet, critiquing or 'roasting' them harshly with wit and sarcasm. The chef's fan following eagerly awaits his unique take on food and recipes taking the internet by storm. That's why when Chef Ramsay shared his own recipe for a unique Onion Tatin burger, it immediately got us to sit up and take notice. Take a look at the delectable video he shared on Instagram:

The Onion Tatin burger is a unique spin on the classic burger recipe. Rather than using the typical burger buns, Chef Gordon Ramsay used something known as Onion Tatin buns which are made with red onion soaked in a sauce made with apple cider and sugar. This onion is then topped with 2 apple slices and one layer of pastry dough to create an intriguing sweet and sour bun for the burger. The meaty patty is also topped with a slice of Camembert cheese while cooking to coat it completely in the molten, delicious cheese.





Here are the steps in brief for the recipe of Onion Tatin Burger by chef Gordon Ramsay:





1. Prepare caramel for the Onion Tatin by melting sugar in a saucepan. Add butter and apple cider and simmer. Keep aside.





2. Roll out the pastry dough and cut out 4-5 inch circles from it. Also cut onions and apples in round, thick slices.





3. Now, sear the onions in a pan with medium heat and some vegetable oil. Season with salt, pepper and the caramel prepared in step 1. Top each onion with two slices of apple and a pastry dough round and press firmly.





4. Brush the pastry round with butter, and sprinkle salt and sesame seeds on top. Let the buns bake for about 12-15 minutes at 218 degrees or till they turn golden brown.





5. For the burger, mix together all the relevant ingredients and form two tight patties. Pan fry them in hot oil for 2-3 minutes. Top with apple butter and camembert cheese.





6. Assemble the burger with the onion tatin buns, some more apple butter and toppings of choice. Serve fresh!





Burger is supposedly one of the most comforting recipes across the world.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your apron and whip up this interesting and unique burger recipe by none other than Gordon Ramsay himself. Find the full recipe here.





If you're looking for a simpler burger recipe to start with, click here for some delightful burger recipes you can whip up at home.