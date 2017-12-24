Gorge on These Delicious Winter Pickles
Deeksha Sarin | Updated: December 24, 2017 10:47 IST
It's the winter season and vegetable markets are thronged with green leafy vegetables. Take advantage of those abundant winter root veggies and savour some tangy homemade pickles, this winter. In almost all Indian households, you can spot grandmothers preparing pickles by adding a melange of spices and seasonal vegetables and fruits. Pickle making is an ancient tradition in India which is followed by many people across the country. The entire process of pickle making may seem time-consuming but it is one of the easiest and, of course, the most delicious condiments to prepare. Once the pickle is ready, it is left out to age under the winter sun for a few days to develop and soak in those real flavours. Pickles can not only be paired with parathas, but also with rice, rolls and sandwiches. They also make for great gifts, so you can pack a jar of homemade pickle and gift it to your family and friends. Trust us, they will love this unique and authentic gift. Here's a list of winter pickles that are an absolute must during the chilly months.
Gajar ka Achar
Gajar ka achar is a combination of sweet and tangy flavours in one bite! It is the perfect accompaniment with winter meals like sarson ka saag and makki ki roti. It is prepared using seasonal and fresh red carrots and a melange of different spices. Oil and salt are the two main ingredients that are required in the process of pickle making. Just make sure that you put everything in the right quantities to reap the actual flavours.
Gobhi Shalgam ka Achar
Cauliflower and turnip are just two regular vegetables but there are a lot of ways in which you can make them come alive by adding a whole lot of spices and pickling them. Gobhi Shalgam ka achar is a speciality from Punjab which is quite easy-to-prepare as well. However, you have to keep few things in your mind while preparing this delicacy. It is of utmost importance to dry the extra moisture from the vegetables by keeping them under the sun on a cloth for a day, or else it may spoil the texture of the pickle. It tastes the best when it is prepared using mustard oil.
Amla ka Achar
Amla ka achar is a true tongue-tickler. Not only is it tangy but it also quite spicy. Its lingering flavour comes from the various spices that are used, ranging from fenugreek seeds to asafoetida. If you're a spice junkie, then this pickle is great for you. Indian Gooseberries are also known to provide many health benefits. They are known to boost your immunity and protect you from diseases and infections.
Adrak ka Achar
Ginger is loaded with many health benefits and it is advised to include it in your daily diet during the winter months as it keeps the body warm. One of the tasty ways to include it in your diet is by eating it in the form of a pickle. Pickled ginger, also known as adrak ka achar is a quite popular Indian condiment which is not only healthy but also delicious. It is sure to tantalize your taste buds. You can pair it with stuffed parathas and it tastes even better when eaten with steamed rice tempered with ghee.
So, make the most of these winter veggies and treat your taste buds with just the right dose of spicy and tangy.
