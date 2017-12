Gorge on These Delicious Winter Pickles

Highlights Gajar ka achar is a combination of sweet and tangy flavours in one bite

Gajar ka achar is a combination of sweet and tangy flavours in one bite! It is the perfect accompaniment with winter meals like sarson ka saag and makki ki roti. It is prepared using seasonal and fresh red carrots and a melange of different spices. Oil and salt are the two main ingredients that are required in the process of pickle making. Just make sure that you put everything in the right quantities to reap the actual flavours.Cauliflower and turnip are just two regular vegetables but there are a lot of ways in which you can make them come alive by adding a whole lot of spices and pickling them. Gobhi Shalgam ka achar is a speciality from Punjab which is quite easy-to-prepare as well. However, you have to keep few things in your mind while preparing this delicacy. It is of utmost importance to dry the extra moisture from the vegetables by keeping them under the sun on a cloth for a day, or else it may spoil the texture of the pickle. It tastes the best when it is prepared using mustard oil.Amla ka achar is a true tongue-tickler. Not only is it tangy but it also quite spicy. Its lingering flavour comes from the various spices that are used, ranging from fenugreek seeds to asafoetida. If you're a spice junkie, then this pickle is great for you. Indian Gooseberries are also known to provide many health benefits. They are known to boost your immunity and protect you from diseases and infections.Ginger is loaded with many health benefits and it is advised to include it in your daily diet during the winter months as it keeps the body warm. One of the tasty ways to include it in your diet is by eating it in the form of a pickle. Pickled ginger, also known as adrak ka achar is a quite popular Indian condiment which is not only healthy but also delicious. It is sure to tantalize your taste buds. You can pair it with stuffed parathas and it tastes even better when eaten with steamed rice tempered with ghee.So, make the most of these winter veggies and treat your taste buds with just the right dose of spicy and tangy.