As soon as the clock strikes 12 P.M, we start thinking about what to make for lunch. In this everyday struggle, we come across many recipes that may or may not interest us. And while we try to decide what to cook for lunch, it's always the routine dal chawal, a sabzi with roti and rice. Having these things daily can get boring for our palate. In such times we always wish that we had a new menu set for every day or even a cook who would decide and make yummy meals for us. But unfortunately, we are our own cooks. Even though we cannot help you in cooking, we can surely give you some good and new options to make easy recipes. So, if you search for some new and exciting flavours, try this vegetable kandhari recipe.





(Also Read: Move Over Your Regular Koftas, Make This Restaurant Style Creamy Paneer Kofta To Enjoy With Your Family)





This recipe is super easy to make, and it indeed gives you a burst of flavours. You can make this dish in just half an hour by using your leftover vegetables. Cooked in a variety of masalas and tangy tomato gravy with fried vegetable balls, this vegetable kandhari recipe is all about indulgence. And the best part about this dish is that you can pair it with any roti, naan or rice and enjoy with your family!

So, without waiting any further, let us dive right into the recipe of vegetable kandhari.

Here Is The Recipe Of Vegetable Kandhari | Vegetable Kandhari Recipe

First, heat oil in a pan and add onion paste. Then throw in the ginger-garlic paste to the above onion mixture. Now sauté for a minute, then add coriander powder, red chilli powder, tomato puree and salt according to taste. Now, cook for five minutes on high flame, and keep stirring continuously.





(Also Read: This Mouth Watering Makhmali Kofta Is The Perfect Indulgent Treat For Your Family (Recipe Inside)





In another pan, heat oil, add cinnamon powder and stir finely chopped French beans, carrots, spinach or any other leftover veggies. Mix these with mashed potatoes, green peas, and paneer. Throw in roasted gram flour, red chilli powder, mix well and shape them into balls. Boil these vegetable balls. Stir with fresh cream and tomato puree till all the flavours combine.





Once done, garnish with mint leaves and serve hot! For the full recipe of vegetable kandhari, click here.





Male this easy and yummy dish and let us know how you liked it.



