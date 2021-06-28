As soon as it is afternoon or evening, our mothers start asking around the house about what we want to have for dinner? And this cycle of the same question goes on every day with varying answers. So for all those who cook or give food suggestions for lunch or dinner, try making this spicy and delicious paneer kofta recipe. This north Indian delicacy can be found in all traditional restaurants. You can make this dish for your family or when guests come over, and we are sure that paneer kofta will be a hit!





Paneer Kofta is creamy, spicy and rich in flavours; people of all ages love this dish. While most of us make variations of kofta like lauki ka kofta or malai kofta, we might not get that restaurant-style taste. You must have seen many recipes to make a hearty kofta, but we guarantee you that this recipe will be a restaurant like delicious and you wouldn't require any cream to make it. Try making this paneer kofta next time when you can't decide what to eat or make it when you have a gathering at home. It will surely become everyone's favourite.

Paneer Kofta is creamy, spicy and rich in flavours

Here Is The Recipe For Paneer Kofta | Paneer Kofta Recipe





For making the kofta take a bowl and add grated paneer, potatoes, khoya, ginger garlic paste, salt, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, fresh coriander, ground cumin and coriander seeds, mustard oil and raisins. Mix all of these until they combine. And fry them by making small balls out of it.





Then, heat some oil in a pan and add in the cinnamon sticks, green cardamom, brown cardamom, cloves, bay leaves, and cumin. After heating it, add onions, salt, ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder and ground coriander seeds. Cook till the onions brown and soft. Then make a tomato puree and cook with onions. After 5 minutes, pour in some milk and mix.





Into the pan, add hung curd and sugar to balance the acidity. Cover for 10 minutes and cook on low flame. Then add the koftas and mix till the gravy and koftas combine.





Make this dish and let us know how you liked it.









