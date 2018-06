Grapes Nutrition: Amazing Nutritional Facts About Grapes And Health Benefits

Highlights Grapes are packed with a number of nutrients and vitamins

Calories in Grapes: 100 grams of grapes have 70 calories.

Potassium in Grapes: 100 grams of grapes have 196 milligram potassium, which accounts to 4 percent of recommended daily value intake.

Vitamin C in Grapes: 100 grams of grapes have 3.6 mg of vitamin C, which is essential for strengthening immunity and promoting skin health.

Phosphorous in grapes: 100 grams of grapes have 20 mg of Phosphorous, which accounts to 3 percent of recommended daily value intake. Phosphorous works with vitamin D to support bone strength.

Nutritional value per 100 g (3.5 oz) Energy 288 kJ (69 kcal) Carbohydrates 18.1 g Sugars 15.48 g Dietary fiber 0.9 g Fat 0.16 g Protein 0.72 g Vitamins Quantity %DV† Thiamine (B1) 6% 0.069 mg Riboflavin (B2) 6% 0.07 mg Niacin (B3) 1% 0.188 mg Pantothenic acid (B5) 1% 0.05 mg Vitamin B6 7% 0.086 mg Folate (B9) 1% 2 μg Choline 1% 5.6 mg Vitamin C 4% 3.2 mg Vitamin E 1% 0.19 mg Vitamin K 14% 14.6 μg Minerals Quantity %DV† Calcium 1% 10 mg Iron 3% 0.36 mg Magnesium 2% 7 mg Manganese 3% 0.071 mg Phosphorus 3% 20 mg Potassium 4% 191 mg Sodium 0% 2 mg Zinc 1% 0.07 mg Other constituents Quantity Fluoride 7.8 µg

(Also Read: Calories In Grapes: Here's Why You Should Add This Superfood To Your Diet A study published in journal Molecular Nutrition and Food Research, revealed that resveratrol in red grapes could work with vitamin D to raise the activity of a gene called human cathelicidin antimicrobial peptide, or CAMP gene, which is involved in immune function.Grapes are profuse with a range of antioxidants, from carotenoids to polephenols. These antioxidants help in preventing certain kinds of cancers and also help in maintaining heart health and youthful skin. Among polyphenols, resveratrol is known for its miraculous properties such as inhibiting the formation of free radicals. The antioxidant content is the highest in the seeds and the skin. So, don't toss them away.Grapes are loaded with potassium, which helps lower blood pressure by balancing out the negative effects of salt. A low sodium diet is beneficial for people struggling with problem of high blood pressure.Grapes result in lower levels of inflammatory proteins and higher amounts of protective proteins in the retinas (it is the part of the eye that contains the cells that respond to light, known as photoreceptors). According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK publishing, black grapes contain Lutein and Zeaxanthin, which are carotenoids, known to help in maintaining good eyesight.(Also Read: Foods for Eyesight: 6 Foods that You Must Add in Your Daily Diet​ Due to its high potassium content and low quantum of sodium grapes help maintain the electrolyte balance of the body and flush out excess water and toxins.According to book 'Healing Foods', grapes may have strong anticancer properties too. The book notes, "The high levels of flavonoids, anthocyanins, stilbenes, and many other antioxidants, especially in dark-skinned grapes, have been found to reduce risk of cancers of the breast and prostate caused by free radical damage. Grape antioxidant dietary fibre also helps lower the risk of colon cancer."Resveratrol present in grapes are known to have heart protective properties. The abundant antioxidants present in grapes help prevent atherosclerosis or hardening of arteries. Polyphenols can help promote a healthy heart by increasing HDL (good cholesterol) levels and decreasing inflammation levels in the body. The potassium present in grapes help stabilise the blood pressure levels, thus enabling smooth inflow of blood through the heart and preventing risk of stroke. It's anti- inflammatory properties bring relief to the arteries and promotes heart health.(Also Read: Calories In Cucumber: 4 Interesting Ways To Use Cucumber In Your Diet According to a study done by Texas Woman's University revealed that daily intake of grapes can help get relief from knee pain, especially the ones triggered due to symptomatic osteoarthritis, owing to their high level of antioxidants. According to the book Healing Foods, the leaves of grape plant is rich in polyphenols, beta carotene and vitamin K, and happens to be a traditional remedy for pain and inflammation.(Note: Figures are as per the United States Department of Agriculture)Here is a complete grape nutrition chart that will convince you to load up on the wonder fruit today. The figures are according the United States Department of Agriculture. A 100 gm of red or green (European type, such as Thompson seedless), raw grapes contain: