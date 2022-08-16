With age, our eyesight tends to get weaker and chances of macular degeneration, cataract and other vision problems tend to increase. However, these conditions can be delayed by choosing the right kind of diet. Our diet plays an integral part in maintaining a healthy body and further keeps us safeguarded in the longer run. To maintain good eye health, it is imperative to switch to healthy foods that you must add in your daily diet. You may have heard of carrot as one of the best vegetables for improving eyesight; thanks to the presence of beta-carotene- a type of vitamin A that helps the retina and other parts of the eye to function properly. However, it is not only carrot that is responsible for healthy eyes, but various other foods with important anti-oxidants and nutrients that are a boon to our eyes.





According to Delhi-based Nutritionist Lokendra Tomar, "There are certain nutrients which are required for good vision. Some of them may include Lutein, Zeaxanthin, Beta-carotene, vitamin A, zinc, vitamin C, Vitamin E, omega-3 fatty acid, etc." We list down the foods suggested by Nutritionist Lokendra to help improve eyesight.

1. Okra





In addition to having good amounts of beta-carotene, it contains zeaxanthin and lutein. These compounds are essential for maintaining good vision. It is loaded with vitamin C that helps in maintaining eye health.



2. Apricots

According to the Book Healing Foods by DK Publishing, its high beta-carotene content is beneficial for ageing eyes. Studies also show a regular intake of nutrients such as vitamin C and E, zinc and copper- all found in apricots - can reduce the risk of macular degeneration by 25 percent.



3. Broccoli It has a useful amount of lutein, an antioxidant that promotes eye health. The fiber rich vegetable also contains vitamin C and beta-carotene along with lutein and zeaxanthin. Toss this vegetable in your salads, sauces or pasta dishes.



4. Citrus Fruits

The colours of different citrus fruits are due to different types of nutrients in them which may include lutein and zeaxanthin. Citrus fruits are known for their vitamin C content which promotes eye health. It helps re-generate other important antioxidants that include vitamin E. Citrus fruits like berries oranges , lemon, et al can help improve your eyesight.

5. Flax Seeds





Flax seeds are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, which is an essential element to strengthen the nerves in the eyes. These nerves are partly made with omega-3 fat hence consuming them is highly beneficial for the eyes.



6. Almonds and Walnuts

These nuts are rich source of mineral zinc and vitamin E. Munching on these snacks helps you in building sharp eyesight. Vitamin E also helps slowing the process of macular degeneration. A handful of these nuts daily will give you desired results.



So go ahead and add these foods in your diet to prevent eye problems in the longer run.







