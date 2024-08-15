Tired of the same old burger buns loaded with refined flour and empty calories? It's time to switch things up with something healthier and just as delicious. Meet the green mung bean burger bun - a gluten-free, high-protein marvel that's perfect for those watching their carb intake. Want to learn how to make it? We found an excellent recipe on Instagram from 'rishita.thalluri.' Say goodbye to processed maida bread and hello to a healthier, tastier burger experience!





Are burger buns bad for health?

Traditional burger buns, primarily made from refined wheat, offer little nutritional value other than serving as a base for your patty. While they may be soft and fluffy, they can cause blood sugar spikes and lack essential nutrients.

What are the healthiest buns for burgers?

So, what's the better option? Opt for buns made from whole grains like whole wheat or brown rice. These provide fibre, which aids digestion and helps regulate blood sugar levels. You can also try cauliflower or almond flour buns for a lower-carb alternative.

Mung dal is full of nutrients. Image Credit: iStock

How To Make No-Maida Healthy Burger Buns | Green Moong Dal Burger Bun Recipe:

Start by soaking the green mung dal for 6-7 hours until it's soft. Drain excess water and blend the soaked dal with water, olive oil, and salt into a smooth paste. In a separate bowl, mix psyllium husk, baking soda, and vinegar. Gently fold this mixture into the dal paste. Let the batter rest for 5-10 minutes; it will thicken due to the psyllium husk.





With greased hands, shape the batter into small balls and place them on a greased baking tray. Bake or air fry at 220 degreesC for about 20 minutes until golden brown. Let the buns cool completely before using them for your burgers.





Remember, the key to perfect mung bean buns is to avoid adding excess water while blending. The batter should be slightly loose initially but will thicken as it rests. Baking time might vary, so keep an eye on the buns to prevent burning. For added flavour, consider mixing in herbs like coriander or cumin.





Enjoy!

