Healthy Diet: 7 Healthy Alternatives For Everyday Foods And Drinks That May Be Harmful

Neha Grover | Updated: December 24, 2019 17:58 IST
There are many foods in our diet that we consider as staple and consume them more often than we realise. Bread, soft drink, biscuit - convenient foods like these form a part of our everyday ritual. They seem to be completely harmless when we eat them in oblivion; but the fact is that many of such foods are not really good for our health. Fraught with improper nutrition from sugar, refined foods, saturated fats, preservatives, food additives etc; these so called 'everyday foods' may not be actually good for everyday consumption. But, how do we live without these foods that were not an occasional binge and have always been an intrinsic part of our diet?
Thankfully, many of these foods can be easily made at home with healthy substitutes. Yes, if we really look around, we can find genius alternatives to make the foods that we love in a healthier way. Here are some ideas to get you started.
(Also Read: 5 Healthy Alternatives For Candies That Your Kids Will Love)
If you are used to start your mornings with a hearty sandwich, we won't ask you to give up on your habit. Just discard white bread made of refined flour and opt for healthier versions of bread like whole-wheat bread or multi-grain bread. You can use healthy flours to make other foods like pancakes and desserts.
Milk creamer is a favourite with coffee lovers who like their drink creamy. They can opt for coconut milk, vanilla extract and maple syrup instead. And, if you can't do without carbonated drinks for that much-needed energy boost, try to drink green tea, kombucha or lemon tea instead. Homemade granola bars made with oats, nuts, seeds and dried fruits, are an excellent substitute for store-bought biscuits.
There are many other ways you can eliminate unhealthy foods from your everyday diet and replace them with healthier options.
Comments
About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.
Choose From Over 85 Flavours And Create And Name Your Own Chocolate Bar For Cadbury Dairy Milk