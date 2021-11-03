Tea is unabashedly the most comforting beverage we can think of. It not only helps you refuel with energy, but also relaxes your mind after a long tiring day. All you need to do is, choose your tea right to experience the right kind of effect. For instance, a kadak cup of chai helps you kick-start the day, whereas, green tea boosts metabolism and helps keep up a good health throughout the day. Then there is herbal tea. Herbal teas are made with tea leaf substitute, which makes the drink caffeine-free. What adds on to its popularity is the rich nutrient-profile. Also referred to as detox tea, this beverage includes several essential nutrients that have overall health benefits. One popular herbal tea option is hibiscus tea.





Also called gudhal tea, it is made with sundried hibiscus leaves infused in warm water. You get a deep-magenta-coloured tea that is both soothing and flavourful. It is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that help flush out toxins and prevent free radical damages. The best part is, you can enjoy it both hot and cold.

Gudhal tea has a beautiful magenta color

Health Benefits Of Hibiscus Tea | Gudhal Tea For Diabetes:

As mentioned earlier, hibiscus tea is loaded with antioxidants that help you detox to the core. This further may help manage blood sugar levels. A study, conducted by researchers at Assam's Tezpur University and West Bengal's Visva-Bharati University, found that the natural chemicals derived from hibiscus may have therapeutic effects on diabetes.

"We found that ferulic acid (FRL), belonging to the polyphenols, extracted from leaves of the plant, has the potential to be a better therapeutic agent for diabetes," said Samir Bhattacharya, Emeritus Professor, School of Life Sciences (Zoology Department) at Visva-Bharati, Shanti Niketan. The findings were published in the Journal Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications.





That's not all. Hibiscus tea is also known to be great for skin-health, digestion and more. Click here to know more about the benefits of hibiscus tea.

How To Make Hibiscus Tea | Gudhal Tea Recipe:

Step 1. Boil two cups of water.





Step 2. Switch off the flame and add half a teaspoon of dried hibiscus petals.





Step 3. Close the lid and let it infuse for 4-5 minutes.





Step 4. Strain and add lemon juice and honey to it and sip.





A fresh and comforting cup of hibiscus tea is ready in just no time. Make it today and enjoy its benefits.





But always remember, moderation is the key!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.