All the Marathis across India are all set to celebrate Gudi Padwa in just a day, and preparations are on an all-time high. Many of us have already started cleaning and decorating our houses with rangolis, toran, lights etc. Likewise, we have also started with the preparations for making special meal for the festive fare. In a traditional Marathi household, people prepare various Maharashtrian delicacies. While the choice of dishes in the meal spread is unique to each, there's one dish that holds a firm place on every dining table- and it's the classic puran poli. A sweet flatbread stuffed with sweet lentil filling - ghee laden puran poli is just irresistible. But we think, making a soft and melt-in-your-mouth puran poli is no less than an art. One needs to be very particular about the ingredients they add and keep an eye on the quantity. Let's find out what it takes to make a perfect puran poli.

Gudi Padwa-Special: How To Make A Perfect Puran Poli:

The very first thing one need to keep in mind is- knead soft and perfect dough. The secret to a perfect puran poli lies in the texture of the dough. Take 2 cups of maida, 2 tablespoon ghee, 1 teaspoon salt and 1 cup water. Now add ghee and salt to the maida and dry mix together. Then slowly add the water and knead semi-soft dough. Now, wrap the bowl with a plastic sheet or damp cloth and let it rest.

Meanwhile, prepare the stuffing. Take soaked chana dal in a pressure cooker and cook up to 3 to 4 whistles. Then drain the excess water and mash the dal. Now on medium to low flame, add sugar, nutmeg powder, and cardamom powder and continue stirring, until we get a dry stuffing.

Now, make chapatis out of the dough, add a good amount of filling in it, cover the edges and roll it out again. Finally, heat the tawa and cook the puran poli both sides with lots of ghee.

Click here for the step-by-step recipe.

Trust us, it is that easy to make. All you need is some patience and right kind of ingredients. And if you still have not got hold of the ingredients; we have got you covered. Here are some ingredient options for you; take a look:

