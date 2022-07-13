India is celebrating Guru Purnima today. One of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, this day is observed to honour the teachers, gurus and mentors in our lives. As per the Hindu calendar, this day is observed on the Purnima of the Hindu month of Ashadha that falls between June and July. This year, the Purnima tithi began at 4 am on July 13, 2022 and will end at 12.06 am on July 14, 2022. Besides Hindus, this day is also marked by Buddhists and Jains in India, Nepal and Bhutan. Buddhists commemorate the day as Buddha Purnima. Guru Purnima is also referred to as Vyasa Purnima as it is also the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, the author of the Mahabharata.





Guru Purnima is observed with ritualistic puja of the Gurus (Guru Puja). Devotees and disciples throng temples, ashrams, monasteries and other places and chant shlokas, hymns, prepare bhog and observe ritualistic fast (vrat). They also prepare bhog for their Gurus and offer to them. While the dishes in a bhog thali differ from person to person, what remains most common for all are poori, choley and halwa - the classic bhog/prasad combination. Here we bring the recipes of poori, choley and halwa for you. Take a look

Guru Purnima 2022 Bhog: How To Make Poori:

A classic Indian dish, poori is soft, flaky and tastes delicious. In fact, we don't even need to give any separate introduction explaining poori. But making poori is not easy as it seems. We often end up making the pooris hard and non-stretchy. To help you with this problem, we bring you some super easy tips that will help you make this delicacy like a pro. Click here to know more.

Guru Purnima 2022 Bhog: How To Make Choley:

Poori and choley go hand-in-hand. They complement each other like match made in heaven. Here we bring you the classic pindi choley recipe that is spicy, aromatic and leaves a burst of flavours on your palate. The recipe is simple - all you need is some time and patience to make this delicious dish. Click here for pindi choley recipe.

Guru Purnima 2022 Bhog: How To Make Halwa:

Finally, a bhog platter remains incomplete without some halwa to end the meal on sweet note. While there are various halwa recipes available everywhere, we prefer sooji or atte ka halwa for bhog. Here we bring you the classic atte ka halwa recipe that is sweet, velvety and oozes oodles of ghee. Click here for the recipe.





Prepare these delicious recipes and offer as bhog to your Gurus on this auspicious day.

Happy Guru Purnima 2022!