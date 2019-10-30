Halloween 2019: Check Out These Exciting Restaurant Deals And Events In Delhi And Mumbai

Restaurants in Delhi and Mumbai are offering some great food and party packages.

As soon as the festival of light - Diwali - went by, darkness set out to descend upon us on the eve of Halloween, which falls on 31st October 2019. Stash away your bright, blingy outfits and adorn your most morbid clothes and wear the darkest make-up, as the scariest festival of the year is here. Since, we don't see children running around the streets for 'trick or treat' in our country; we'll have to find other ways to celebrate the day in the spookiest way possible. You can gorge on some creepy looking foods or be creepy yourself to launch into the eerie night for some ghoulish celebrations till the wee hours of the morning. Get into the ghostly 'spirit' and bring out the devilish side of yours with these sinful foods and spine-chilling events in your city.







HALLOWEEN IN DELHI -

1911 Restaurant, The Imperial

Live up the haunting festival as the executive chef at Imperial Prem K Pogakula curated a special menu for a lavish dinner buffet made with pumpkin, exotic vegetables, meats and seafood on the barbeque along with thematic desserts, for sinful bites. Do try their Halloween specials like devilled eggs, curried pumpkin and carrot soup, spider cookies, meat loaf, sausage puffs amongst other delicious offerings. Live barbeque station and buffet section is set with candles in the carved pumpkin popped up with some scary posters for the décor, accentuating the Halloween horror to the best.





Where: 1911 Restaurant, The Imperial Hotel, Janpath, New Delhi

When: 31st October 2019, Dinner Buffet- Timings: 7:00pm to 11:45pm

Cost: Meal for Two: INR 8000 + taxes without alcohol

For reservations, call: 41116602/6603



Dragonfly

Experience and witness the craziness of the festival with all-time favourite 'Joker' in the house! Bringing the spookiness and psyche on board with the master of cards, this Halloween, Dragonfly Experience is going to be LIT on the night of .The Killing Joke'.





Where: Dragonfly Experience, Worldmark 1, Aerocity, New Delhi

When: 31st October, 2019







Plum By Bent Chair

Priyank Sukhija and Natasha Jain have curated special theme 'Alice in Plumazing Wonderland' for this Halloween season. From the wondrous interiors to inviting quirkiness, Plum by Bent Chair is hosting one of the best events over 'Frabjous' cocktails at both its eateries.





Where: Plum By Bent Chair - Aerocity & Janpath Road, New Delhi

When: 31st October, 2019







SMAAASH

The bar at SMAAASH will be made up with uncanny scary surprises lurking in every corner. You will find some crazy and fun pizzas with really sinister names like Spider Bite, Scary Farm, Halloween Spirit and Coffin Soul. Don your Halloween costume and head to this place for a fun evening.





Where: SMAAASH, Sector 18, Noida

When: 20th-31st October, 2019

Cost: Offer - 1Pizza & 1 Cocktail @Rs 599/-

1 Pizza & 2 Shots @Rs 599/-

2 Halloween Shots @ Rs 400/-











WE

With an open gin garden adorned with neon lights, an indoor island bar as well as an outdoor terrace, WE goes white this Halloween! Just dress up in your scary best and get your make up done by an expert makeup artist there. A specially curated cocktail menu doused in boo-zy hues will amp up your night.







Where: We, D-1 Qutub Hotel, Katwaria Sarai, New Delhi

What: White Halloween

When: 31st October, 2019, 8pm onwards







Imperfecto Shor Cafe

Dine under the dim glow of the medieval lights with portraits hanging on the walls and enjoy their chilling cocktails and finger grabbing food. The décor inspired by the Gothic era designed by Nuria Rodriguez will thrill you for sure!





Where: Inperfecto Shor Café, Hotel Pride Plaza, Hospitality District, 5A, Assest, Aerocity, New Delhi

When: 31st October, 2019







Ardor

You are in for a LIT Halloween party at Ardor. Their special menu includes dishes like 3 pumpkin musketeers which is basically a combination of Chicken tikka bhel, Potato channa chaat and Mysterious Blood bath Chaat, Blood on my plate which is a salad made out of peanuts, vegetables and home sauces, Blood on my bones that is freshly prepared dog bon breads with sweet savoury bloody jelly and loads more. The place will be decked up with creep decor and photo booths to make it all look fang-tastic.





Where: Ardor 29, SCO 25, Main Market, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: 31stOctober'19, 8 pm onwards

For reservations, call: 9899697516/9811881164/9811936846





Decode

Enjoy Halloween themed-food at Decode with - Smokey mutton seekh eyeball taco that is basically smoky mutton seekh diced into iceberg lettuce, Szechuan mayo, black olives, served with salsa & jeera sour cream and roomali pancakes, Fingers Hotdog that are chicken sausages made with tandoori mayo and bao bun, served with beetroot salsa and roasted tomato chutney.







Where: Decode - SCO 39, 1st Floor, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: 31st October, 2019, 8 pm onwards

Cost: Meal for two - INR 1500 plus taxes

For reservations, call: 91 9205 377 449







Cafe Delhi Heights

The cafe is turning into a Witch's Kitchen & a Dracula's Bar this Halloween. Indulge in fun and witty games to win freebies amidst some scary music, spooky theme, satiating grubs & scrumptious drinks.







Molecule

Molecule is hosting 'All White Ghostly Gathering' in a smoky vibe with cobwebs, bloodstains & white ghosts, high-energy music, haunted spirits & a ghostly feast.







Prankster

Prank-o-ween 3.0 party at Prankster is going to be one hair-raising affair, which promises you the most thrilling Halloween event of the year. Bring in the scariest look and win snatch free prizes.





Where: Prankster, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: 31st October, 2019











HALLOWEEN IN MUMBAI

Holiday Inn

Trick or Treat your taste buds at the Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport with a specially curated menu which promises to be frighteningly good! Saptami, the multi-cuisine casual dining outlet at Holiday Inn will dish out delectable dishes like God mother of all vampires, Deadly Fishy, Dead brain of a Reptile, The Mystery Grave, Cold Blooded Murder, Spider Web Tarts, sudden death roast and more.





Where: Saptami, Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport

When: 31st October 2019, 7 pm to 11:30 pm

Cost: Non- Alcoholic dinner- INR 1850 + taxes,

Alcoholic dinner- INR 2300 + taxes

For reservation, call: 9004617824/ 9004689458





My Froyoland

Get the most of the fun-filled Pumpkin Carving Party only at INR 299 at My Froyoland, which includes one froyo of your choice complimentary! Make your pick from the range of froyos curated specially for the event. Indulge in delicious flavours like Spook-berry, Boo-tterscotch, Count Chocula and Witch's Brew Sorbet!





Where: Froyoland outlets in Mumbai- Kemps Corner, The Orb, Marol, Khar, Powai, Bandra

What: Pumpkin Carving Party

When: 29th October - 31st October

Price: INR 299 + taxes







Aromas Cafe

Be a part of this Halloween meet up by Broke Bibliophiles Bombay Chapter (B3C) session at Aromas Cafe; and make new friends over book discussions, games, costumes, trick and of course, food in the ambience of the unique style of European Coffee house





Where: Aromas Café, Bandra

When: Saturday, 2nd November, 2019, 10pm to 12am

Entry Cost: Free

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/758757187883020/





Grab these offers and enjoy the exciting occasion of Halloween by bringing to life the dead vibe in your city.









