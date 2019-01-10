Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Follow His Diet And Workout Regime To Look Your Best

Highlights 'Bollywood's Greek God' Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today

Hrithik Roshan includes a lot of protein and veggies in his diet

Hrithik Roshan believes in eating a balanced meal with minimal oil

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 45th birthday today. The actor, who has long been considered the 'Greek God of Bollywood', has a physique that many would want to achieve and dancing skills that could give the most talented dancers a run for their money. Roshan, who was last seen in the super hit Kaabil in 2017, is going to be seen next in Krrish 4 and Super 30. The actor has recently launched his own line of sports footwear for men and also invested in the fitness startup Cure Fit. Hrithik Roshan has millions of fans across the globe and is as much known for his super fit and shapely body, as he is for his brilliant acting chops. Even at 45, scores of people consider Hrithik Roshan as the sexiest male actor in Bollywood. So what's the secret of the dapper actor's youthful looks?





The actor recently made headlines for revealing that his father- director, producer Rakesh Roshan- is suffering from throat cancer, but that he still joined Hrithik at the gym on surgery day. The sheer grit and strength visible on the faces of the father-son duo was inspiring. It's perhaps this winning attitude that allows Hrithik Roshan to look and feel his best. Let's look at the diet and workout regime of the handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan, who turns 45 today.





Also Read: 11 Important Tips To Achieve Your Fitness Goals

Hrithik Roshan Diet

Hrithik Roshan's abs were probably built in the kitchen because the actor follows a strict healthy diet, with minimal oil and loads of proteins, and fresh fruits and vegetables. The actor believes in eating healthy and balanced meals. Egg whites, chicken and fish are his preferred dietary sources of protein, as all of these help in building lean muscle and cutting out fat. He also makes sure he involves a lot of stir-fried or steamed vegetables in his daily meals, and loves eating broccoli in particular. After every workout, he waits for about 45 minutes before eating and keeps an interval of at least two hours between each meal. But the actor cheats on his diet as well and his preferred choice of dessert is chocolate.





Also Read: How Many Calories Should You Eat: Use This Calculator





Roshan is a doting father who travels often with his two sons and is seen indulging his sweet tooth with the kids, while he's travelling. It seems like the actor has also inculcated his love for fitness, adventure and exploration in his kids. Take a look at how the Roshan boys refuel while out on their travels:





Hrithik Roshan Workout and Fitness Regime

Post a brief hiatus from fitness due to a back injury in 2012, Hrithik Roshan surprised everyone by losing a ton of weight and completely transforming his body. Celebrity trainer Chris Gethin was the fitness wizard who was responsible for transforming Hrithik Roshan's body by helping him gain back his stamina, strength and flexibility. The actor worked very hard and was able to perform as many as 500 crunches every morning, followed by strength training in the evening. On his birthday, Gethin even had a sweet message for Hrithik Roshan. He wrote on Instagram, "To my friend, client, and Indian brother @hrithikroshan, Happy Birthday - you age like a fine wine. Healthy vibes on this day and many more."





Also Read: Water Versus Sports Drinks: What Young Athletes And Fitness Lovers Should Drink





Well, we wish Hrithik Roshan a very happy birthday and hope he continues to inspire us to be fitter and healthier!







