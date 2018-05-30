Happy Birthday Jennifer Winget: 6 Times The Actress Wowed Us With Her Foodie Side

Actress Jennifer Winget is ringing in her 33rd birthday today. Jennifer, who is currently seen as Zoya in Colors' TV show Bepannah, started her career at the age of 12 as a child artiste in the film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya. She has starred in many blockbuster TV shows ever since like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Dil Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra and Beyhadh. She also bagged the prestigious Lions Gold Award for best actress for her intense role in Beyhadh where she essayed the part of a possessive lover. The actress has a massive fan following on social media. With over 6 million followers, she is undoubtedly one of the most loved TV celebrities amongst the netizens. From her uber chic fashion choices to her beautifully done locks, each of her posts become a rage as soon as they go live. Her active social media outings have given us a glimpse of her amazing foodie side too. On her birthday we have collected some of our favourite Jennifer Winget foodie moments on Instagram. Have a look.
We cannot take our eyes off the meaty and flavoursome Goan fare on Ms. Winget's table.
"Sunday done right with the yummiest Goan flare by @that_goan_guy_No two ways about it, I'm going for seconds soon. #food coma", she captioned the image.