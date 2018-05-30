SEARCH
   |  Updated: May 30, 2018 17:06 IST

Happy Birthday Jennifer Winget: 6 Times The Actress Wowed Us With Her Foodie Side
Actress Jennifer Winget is ringing in her 33rd birthday today. Jennifer, who is currently seen as Zoya in Colors' TV show Bepannah, started her career at the age of 12 as a child artiste in the film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya. She has starred in many blockbuster TV shows ever since like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Dil Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra and Beyhadh. She also bagged the prestigious Lions Gold Award for best actress for her intense role in Beyhadh where she essayed the part of a possessive lover. The actress has a massive fan following on social media. With over 6 million followers, she is undoubtedly one of the most loved TV celebrities amongst the netizens. From her uber chic fashion choices to her beautifully done locks, each of her posts become a rage as soon as they go live. Her active social media outings have given us a glimpse of her amazing foodie side too. On her birthday we have collected some of our favourite Jennifer Winget foodie moments on Instagram. Have a look. 

We cannot take our eyes off the meaty and flavoursome Goan fare on Ms. Winget's table.

"Sunday done right with the yummiest Goan flare by @that_goan_guy_No two ways about it, I'm going for seconds soon. #food coma", she captioned the image. 

We cannot take our eyes off the meaty and flavoursome Goan fare on Ms. Winget's table.

Or for instance this throwback post of foodie date with her girl gang.

Jennifer seems to be a fan of Sundays and good food; that's her having a gala fun, this time with Dil Mill Gayye co-star Sehban Azim and a host of other industry friends.  

Comments(Also Read: Shubh Mangal Saavdhan's Bhumi Pednekar Lost 25 Kilos in Just 4 Months!)

Some wine, good food and childhood friends; what else do you need to make your day perfect!
 
Goa getaways mean indulgence. Ms. Winget and her gang of friends sure agree. 
 
That moment when she caught her friend and Dil Mill Gaye Co-star Sehban Azim put his chef skills to test by making some amazing fries. Cheers to the yumminess. 
 
 
Here's wishing Jennifer Winget a very Happy Birthday! May you get to enjoy all your favourite treats for the day. 
 

Tags:  CelebrityJennifer Winget Bepannaah
