Actor R Madhavan is ringing in his 48th birthday today. The actor who was last seen in Amazon prime's crime thriller 'Breathe', won both critical and mass acclaim for his role of a possessive father who goes on killing spree to save his ailing son. Madhavan who has been in the industry for over 20 years, has charmed us with his powerhouse performances in Rehna Hai Tera Dil Me, Rang de Basanti, 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The actor is also quite a sensation on social media. Each of his posts become the talk of town as soon as they go live. Some of our favourites have to be the ones in which he is seen showing his foodie side and his love for all things organic and clean. We did some stalking and picked some of our favourite foodie moments.That's him donning the cap of chef for a day in Reston, Virginia." Time for the boys to cook.. and the ladies to put their feet up and relax. Ha ha ha", He captioned the image.As most of his fans would know, Madhavan is a vegetarian. In fact he was named PETA India's 2012 'Person Of The Year', while his son won PETA India's 'Compassionate Kid Award' in December 2014. Madhavan is so passionate about vegetarianism and nature, that he has a kitchen garden of his own, wherein he grows a few veggies and herbs required for some tasteful dishes within the kitchen itself. That's him with his home grown organic Papayas.That's him enjoying a light moment with megastar Kamal Haasan over some cookies and coffee."Harvest from my terrace in Mumbai today. ORGANIC AND SWEEEEEET", he captioned the image posing with his home grown fresh melons.That time when he captured his dog enjoying fresh mangoes. *cute alert*Here's wishing him a very Happy Birthday! May you get to indulge in all your favourite treats for the day.