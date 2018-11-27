Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: Diet And Fitness Secrets Of The Youthful 43-Year-Old

Highlights Sushmita Sen celebrated her 43rd birthday with Rohman Shawl

Former Bollywood actor and beauty queen Sushmita Sen has quite an active presence on social media. The super fit actor is celebrating her 43rd birthday today and let's just admit it- Sushmita Sen doesn't look a day older than 30! The former Miss Universe kick-started her birthday by spending some quality time with her family and rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sen posted pictures of herself celebrating her special day with Shawl, her daughters Renee and Alisah, her brother Rajeev Sen and her mother. The Instagram post showed that the actor was feeling particularly loved on her birthday. She even cut a delicious-looking dessert, which, from the looks of it, is a cheesecake of some kind. The family appeared to have gone on an outing and the pictures suggested it was a high-end dining place or a hotel. Either way, it's clear that Sushmita Sen is having the time of her life, looking as lovely and youthful as ever.





It's obvious that you don't just end up looking as fit and as beautiful as Sushmita Sen does, without doing anything! The beauty, who was crowned Miss Universe in 1994, is an inspiration to millions of women around the world. Sen posts a lot of workout and fitness videos of herself and her two daughters on Instagram, which gives us a peak into the healthy lifestyle that she is teaching her daughters to lead. Let's take a look at Sushmita Sen's own diet and fitness routine to see what keeps the svelte star so fit, even at 43.

Sushmita Sen Diet

Although everyone knows how much Sushmita Sen loves to work out, we're here to tell you that the beauty doesn't compromise on her diet either. Her personal fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare had told Vogue in an interview that Sen has a very healthy diet. He revealed that Sen didn't believe in following any fitness fads and instead made sure her diet gave her a more holistic nutrition. According to Shikhare, Sushmita Sen is very particular about her Macros and her diet is rich in all of them- proteins, carbs and fats. She never indiscriminately skips meals, and vegetables and grilled fish were regulars in her daily meals. She also made sure that she was always adequately hydrated. The beauty is something of a cooking enthusiast as well. Here's proof of Sushmita Sen's cooking skills, when she made a pineapple dessert for her family:





Here's another occasion that Sushmita Sen let loose and indulged in a super cheesy deep dish pizza in Chicago, USA:





Sushmita Sen Fitness Routine

When it comes to fitness, Sushmita Sen has proved that age is just a number and if you want to keep fit, you can do that at any age. The former actor is seen pushing the envelope during her workouts and trying out newer and more challenging exercises and workout routines. Sen's intense workout routine even at 43 is a testament to the kind of discipline that she has inculcated in her life. The diva keeps her workout routine flexible as it keeps changing throughout the week. She started doing Aerial Silk (AS), which is a form of dance that involves hanging in the air with the help of a fabric, when she suffered a back injury.





She actively does yoga, dancing and ballet and has even dabbled with Kalaripayattu- an Indian martial arts form. Well, we wish the evergreen beauty a very happy 43rd birthday and hope she keeps inspiring us to be the best version of ourselves!







