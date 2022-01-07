Sushmita Sen is an actress who never ceases to inspire us. She was crowned Miss Universe in 1994, and has been a part of the Bollywood industry for 27 years. On the work front, she has made a stellar debut on digital platforms with her web series 'Aarya', which has seen the release of two seasons already and was nominated for the International Emmy awards this year. Recently, the diva interacted with fans and followers on an Instagram live session. She spoke at length about staying motivated, love and respect and what are some of her favourite foods and what she likes to cook.

Talking about her favourite food, Sushmita Sen said, "I love Japanese Sushi. Big Fan." Her daughters Alisah and Renee were also present during the live session, and they added that all three of them were big fans of Sushi.





Further, Sen spoke about her love for Biryani and called it her 'soul food'. Just like us, the diva too is a big Biryani lover and she shares a special connection with the Hyderabadi variety, as she revealed in the live session. "I was born in Hyderabad, so it's just an emotional connect that I have with it. It's my soul food. So when I don't feel too happy, that happy food I go to is Biryani. I need to feel that spicy Biryani taste. So I feel like I am connected with the umbilical cord of Hyderabad," she said.





Hyderabadi Biryani is a regional speciality and extremely popular across the world.

Another dish that Sushmita Sen has a particular fondness for is Chilli Chicken cooked by her mother. "My mother's chilli chicken is a favourite. I mean, you guys have to taste it to understand how LEGENDARY this chilli chicken is. She really makes it very well," she said. Alisah added that even Sushmita Sen made it quite well when she had attempted the recipe. "She made it for the first time and it was delicious," said Alisah.





The Chilli Chicken was one of the first dishes that Sushmita Sen attempted cooking. "I don't cook. Which means I cooked for the first time this chilli chicken, which I took in great details, step-by-step - kitni der rakhna hai, aanjh kaisa hona chahiye... itni detail ke saath. And then I made it," she said. The diva honestly added, "First attempt, chicken was a little kacha. But then we worked on it and second attempt, it was cooked!"

Watch the full video that Sushmita Sen shared on Instagram here: