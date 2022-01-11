The year 2022 has just begun and we are gearing up to celebrate the first few festivals on the New Year calendar. In India, it is an auspicious time of the year as the nation is all set to mark Makar Sankranti in just a few days. One of the most widely celebrated festivals of the year, Makar Sankranti marks the end of winter solstice and beginning of the season of harvest in India. This transition results in warmer and longer days, bringing an end to the cold and harsh winter season. It is also referred to as Maghi, Poush Sankranti or simply Sankranthi in different parts of the country. The festival also sees regional spin across India. In Punjab, we celebrate Lohri, whereas, in Assam this festival is called Magh Bihu. Tamil Nadu marks it as Pongal and Karnataka calls it Ugaadi.

Makar Sankranti 2022: When Is Makar Sankranti? Date And Tithi:

Every year, Makar Sankranti falls on solar month of Makara and lunar month of Magha. This is why the festival is referred to as Magha Sankranti or Makar Sankranti. This year, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 14, 2022 (Friday).





Makara Sankranti Punya Kala - 02:43 PM to 05:45 PM | Duration - 03 Hours 02 Mins





Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala - 02:43 PM to 04:28 PM | Duration - 01 Hour 45 Mins





Makara Sankranti Moment - 02:43 PM





(Source: www.drikpanchang.com)





Makar Sankranti 2022: How Is The Festival Celebrated In India:

As discussed earlier, Makar Sankranti is referred to as one of the most significant festivals of the agro-based country - India. If you explore, you will find different regions celebrating the day with different customs and rituals. On this day, people wake up early, take a dip in the Holy Ganges and offer their prayers to the Sun God. Then we clean and decorate our houses to bring in prosperity. Besides, food plays a major role during Makar Sankranti. In Bengal, people make pithe-puli and payesh (kheer) with newly harvested rice (notun chaal), fresh gur (notun gur) and milk. People in Maharashtra pepare puran poil and tilachi ladoo (til ladoo) and distribute among friends and family. Whereas, in Gujarat, Makar Sankranti is all about flying colourful kites and enjoying delicacies prepared with til and gur. Parts of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar prepare khichdi (with newly harvested rice and dal) to mark this auspicious day.

Makar Sankranti Special Recipes: 6 Festive Dishes That Can Be Cooked In 5 Minutes:

As Makar Sankranti is just around the corner, we decided to bring you some delicious festive recipe that can be whipped up in just no time. These quick and easy festive recipes have been shared by food vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. Let's take a look:





1. Til Gur Chikki:





To make til gur chikki, first dry roast white sesame seeds and keep aside. Then add grated jaggery in a pan and cook until the jaggery gets somewhat sticky consistency. Then add the roasted sesame seeds and mix together. Finally, spread the mixture on a greased parchment paper and let it set.





2. Til Gur Ladoo:





Much like the chikki recipe, you have to roast the til and then prepare syrup with jaggery. Then add the til in jaggery syrup and mix everything well. Finally, switch off the flame and make small rounds out of the mix.





3. Sweet Patties:





We found a unique recipe that will add variety to your makar Sankranti spread. This dish is called sweet patties. Here, a mix of rice flour and atta are mixed together in jaggery syrup to prepare soft dough. Give these sweet patties a shape and cover well with til. Finally, fry these patties well and enjoy.





4. Til Nariyal Barfi:





We love barfi, don't we? Considering the popularity, here's a barfi recipe we found to add to your festive spread. To start this dish with roasting the til well and grind half of it. Then heat milk and add the blended til to it and mix well. Add cardamom powder to it and mix. Now, add rest of the roasted til to the mix. Prepare soft dough; make sure it doesn't get sticky. Turn off flame and transfer the mix to a tray. Garnish with pistachio and let it set. Cut barfis and enjoy.





5. Chumchum Gajak:





Love crunchy, sweet gajak? Here's a unique gajak recipe for you. It is made with til and gur. Both the ingredients are blended together and then mixed in a kadhai to form soft dough. Then like the barfi, set the mix on a tray and cut rounds out of it. You can also garnish with pista slices.





6. Peanut Chikki:





Prepare gur syrup and add roasted peanuts to it. Spread it on a parchment paper and roll it flat. Cut it into small pieces and serve.

Watch the detailed recipe videos here:

Try these dishes and make your festival an indulgent affair.





Happy Makar Sankranti 2022!