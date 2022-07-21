There's no better feeling than enjoying a cup of tea along with crispy snacks amidst a rainy day. When it's raining outside, our heart automatically starts wandering around two things, one is 'chai' and the other is delectable snacks. While pakoda and chai is considered to be a timeless monsoon combination, here we bring you one more recipe which is equally delicious and tastes the best with tea. The best part about this recipe is you do not have to arrange a pool of ingredients, just a handful of ingredients are enough to prepare this crispy tikki recipe.





If you love street-style tikki or even if you don't, this recipe is sure to tug at your heartstrings. All you need to prepare this dish is a bowl of leftover boiled rice, some veggies, semolina to bind and spices. That's all. These ingredients are very easily accessible. Without much ado, let's learn how to make it.

Leftover Rice Tikki Recipe: How To Make Leftover Rice Tikki Recipe

Ingredients:

2 bowl cooked rice

1 cup semolina (to bind)

2 chopped green chillies

1 chopped onion

1 chopped carrot

2 Tbsp boiled and mashed green peas (optional)

1 boiled potato

1 Tsp red chilli powder

1 Tsp Garam Masala

Salt to taste

Steps To Make Leftover rice tikki:

To begin with the recipe, heat oil in a pan, add green chillies and chopped onion. Saute for 5-6 mins or until onions turn translucent. Now, add all the remaining veggies and cook for 3-4 minutes. Take a mixing bowl, add boiled rice, prepared veggie mixture, semolina, garam masala powder, red chilli powder, salt and mix well. Take a small portion from the mixture and shape it in the form of tikki. Repeat the same steps with the remaining vegetable mixture. Shallow fry the tikkis from both sides. Serve with your favourite dip and enjoy!

So, now is the time to try this recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below. Enjoy the rainy days!