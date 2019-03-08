Have You Tried Granola Bars? A Healthy Alternative To Biscuits

Highlights Biscuits and cookies are made from refined white flour

Granola bars serve as the perfect breakfast meal for those on-the-run

These healthy snacks are rich in fibre and protein

Nothing goes better with evening tea than a couple of yummy biscuits. They satiate your mid-day craving and keep you full till dinner time, which is hours away. But, if you are on a weight loss journey and counting your calories, your daily routine of tea and store-bought biscuits might be a big bump on the road. For one, biscuits and cookies are made from refined white flour, which is low on nutrition and fibre content. The Trans fats that are added to improve the shelf life of the product do no good either. And, not to forget, the copious amount of added sugar can spell disaster for your weight loss goals. So, does that mean tea addicts should completely kill their biscuit craving and go for some other healthy snack they might not even relish?





No. To provide the same biscuit-like taste and whet the appetite, homemade granola bars come to the rescue. Granola basically comprises rolled oats and honey that are mixed with other ingredients to create different kinds of bars. This healthy snack is fibre-rich, high on protein level and packs a punch of flavours. It pretty much does the job of a plain biscuit, but only in a healthier way. Can you complain?



Granola bars also serve as the perfect breakfast meal for those on-the-run. There are a slew of recipes of healthy and delicious granola bars you can easily make at home. The best part about making these bars at home is that you can experiment with different ingredients of your choice - fruits, seeds, nuts - and enjoy your way to a healthy life.



You can start trying with the following most popular ingredients, we handpicked for you:



1. Dates and Peanut Butter Granola Bars

This is an easy-to-make, no-bake bar which is made with the sticky, sweet dates that holds the bar together.





How to make:





Step 1 - Make a thick paste of dates, oats, honey, peanut butter, raisins, a pinch of salt, and cinnamon powder.

Step 2 - Refrigerate it for a couple of hours.

Step 3 - When it's set, cut it into pieces and serve.







Granola bars also serve as the perfect breakfast meal for those on-the-run.





2. Almonds Granola Bar

The various health benefits of almonds are known to all. This filling snack with the goodness of almonds, oats and honey is all you need to curb your evening hunger pang.





How to make:





Step 1 - Roast oats, almonds and seeds of your choice in a pan.

Step 2 - Add honey and jaggery in boiling water and later combine it with the roasted mixture.

Step 3 - Sprinkle in a dash of baking powder. Bake the entire mixture at 180 degree Celsius for around 20 minutes.

Step 4 - Wait for it to cool down and cut into pieces.





This healthy snack is fibre-rich, high on protein level and packs a punch of flavours.





3. Bananas Granola Bar

Banana is one fruit that is equally tasty and satisfying. It's an instant energy booster, which is loaded with vitamin B6, vitamin C and potassium. Try this flavoursome energy bar and you'll never crave for a biscuit again.





How to make:





Step 1 - Mash the bananas and add in oats, few drops of vanilla essence and a pinch of salt.

Step 2 - Bake the mixture for around 30 mins and your own healthy bars are ready.





This is an instant energy booster, loaded with vitamin B6, vitamin C and potassium.









You can put your culinary skills to test and make your own recipes with a plethora of options of ingredients readily available in your kitchen. Pick a fruit of your choice, throw in some nuts, seeds, raisins, berries and more. It's time to swap your regular biscuits with these wonderful granola bars and enjoy your high-tea, guilt-free.







