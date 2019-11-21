Indian Cooking Tips: Try Low-Cal Masala Makhana For A Healthy Mid-Day Snack (Recipe Video)

Not only are they low in calories but also enriched with protein content.

When the 4pm hunger pangs kick in, most of us resort to greasy foods like samosas, bread pakoras, cutlets etc. While all of this can take a toll on your body weight and overall health, few dietary tweaks could help you go a long way in avoiding excess calorie intake. You can do so by swapping the oil-laden snacks with healthy ones. When it comes to healthy snacking options, phool makhana (or fox nut) is one wholesome and crunchy delight that can be transformed into a delectable snack devoid of extra calories.





Not only are they low in calories but also enriched with protein content, which keeps you satiated for a longer spell, keeping untimely hunger pangs at bay. This recipe by chef and food vlogger Ananya Banerjee shows how to make masala makhana that are crunchy, crispy and easy to make at home. The recipe video is shared on YouTube channel 'Chef Ananya Banerjee'.





The makhanas are dry-roasted in ghee, which contains healthy fats. A unique addition to this makhana recipe is that of honey, which not only binds the snack together but also induces a sweet flavour to it. This roasted snack is perfect for your office dabba and will stay crisp for up to 4-5 hours.

