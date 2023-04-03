Until 2020, homemade food had lost ground across the globe for years. People were more into fast foods, store-bought meals, and ready-to-eat platters. But the trend seems to be turning now. In the past few years, we have seen more and more people stepping into their kitchens and experimenting with food. Cooking is an art, and you need time, practice, and dedication to master the skills. But did you know that confidence plays an equally important role when it comes to cooking? As per chefs and food experts, confidence is as important as having the right kind of ingredients and equipment in your kitchen. The lack of confidence becomes the biggest hurdle for a novice chef to overcome while putting together a complete meal. This is when they suffer from what we call cooking anxiety. Now, you must be wondering what cooking anxiety is. Let us elucidate it for you.





What is Cooking Anxiety? Reasons and Symptoms of Cooking Anxiety:

To put it simply, cooking anxiety is a type of anxiety related to the act of cooking. Health experts state that cooking anxiety is characterized by feelings of nervousness, worry, fear, or panic that a person faces with the task of cooking. Cooking anxiety can be caused by a variety of factors, including a lack of confidence, fear of making mistakes, and fear of criticism, to name a few. People suffering from cooking anxiety often experience sweating, nausea, rapid heartbeat, or shortness of breath. These symptoms, according to experts, get exacerbated in situations where a person is asked to cook for a large group or for any special occasion.





How to Overcome Cooking Anxiety? Ways to Grow Confidence in the Kitchen:

To overcome cooking anxiety, one needs to identify the underlying cause of the anxiety and address it directly. This might involve taking cooking classes, seeking positive feedback from others, or finding ways to reduce stress and anxiety in general (such as through mindfulness or relaxation techniques).





One needs to always remember that cooking is a fun and rewarding activity, and with time and patience, it is possible to overcome cooking anxiety and develop confidence in your cooking abilities. Meanwhile, we bring you some quick tips that may help you cook more in your kitchen.

7 Quick Tips to Remember While Cooking in Your Kitchen:

1. Start with simple recipes:

Begin with easy recipes that have fewer ingredients and simpler cooking techniques. As you become more comfortable, you can gradually move on to more complex dishes. A bowl of dal or salad can be a great option to start your cooking journey with.

2. Write down the recipe:

Read the recipe thoroughly before you start cooking and follow the instructions carefully. You can also write it down on paper for better understanding. This will also help you avoid mistakes while making a dish.

3. Use good-quality ingredients:

Never compromise on the quality of the ingredients used while cooking. Trust us, your choice of ingredients can make a big difference in the taste and texture of your dish. Invest in fresh, good-quality ingredients for a better aroma and flavour of a dish.

4. Experiment with flavours:

Never be afraid of trying new flavour combinations or spices. Taste as you go and adjust the seasoning as needed. This can help you develop your palate and create unique dishes. For instance, you can always tweak the ingredients used to prepare a tadka for sabzi, dal, or curry. You can experiment with the dressing of a salad to adjust to your taste buds. Through this, you will gradually build confidence and be able to cook with whatever ingredients you find in the pantry.

5. Get organised:

Practising good mise en place is a must for all. Organising your kitchen as per your need helps save time and energy while cooking. Before you start with a recipe, make sure you have all the necessary ingredients and tools handy. This will help you stay focused and avoid mistakes.

6. Practice cooking techniques:

Practice makes a man perfect and we agree to it. From chopping ingredients like a pro to roasting the chicken right - every cooking technique needs time and dedication. The more you practice, the more confident you will become.

7. Embrace your mistakes:

Always remember, you are not in a MasterChef kitchen; you are in the comfort of your home. So, do not be too hard on yourself if you make a mistake! Cooking is a learning process, and even professional chefs make mistakes at times. Use your mistakes as an opportunity to learn and improve your skills.





Follow these quick and easy tips daily and grow your cooking confidence gradually.