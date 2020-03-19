SEARCH
We bring you a quick breakfast recipe, which is not only easy to make but also flavourful. It is the chikoo-date smoothie. Both the fruits are touted to be energy boosters.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: March 19, 2020 15:12 IST

Healthy Breakfast Recipe: Kick-Start Your Day With This Quick And Easy Chikoo-Date Smoothie

Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper

Highlights
  • Chikoo or sapota is rich in vitamin A and C
  • Dates are touted as good source of various minerals and vitamins
  • Chikoo-date smoothie can be a perfect beverage for your post-workout diet

Breakfast, which literally means breaking the fast, is one of the most important meals of the day. Unfortunately, we tend to ignore or skip this meal the most due to the rush during mornings. This leads to a imbalance in the body and makes you tired before time due to loss of energy. Breakfast gives you the energy booster to work throughout the day (just like petrol to a car!) Again, for those who are trying to lose weight, breakfast is of utmost importance. It is said to help in increasing metabolism, which leads to shedding those extra kilos. A heavy and sumptuous breakfast may also keep a person full for a longer time, which helps them to avoid binging on fast and junk foods during those untimely hunger pangs. Hence the proverb "eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper" is a universal truth.

We bring you a quick breakfast recipe, which is not only easy to make but also flavourful. It is the chikoo-date smoothie. Both the fruits are touted to be energy boosters.

Health Benefits Of Chikoo:

Chikoo or sapota is rich in vitamin A and C, which may help in boosting immunity and kill free radicals. It is also stated to be good for skin. The natural fructose and sucrose in chikoo helps in providing energy to the body and the dietary fibre content promotes good digestion.

Also Read: 10 Incredible Sapota (Chiku) Benefits: From Boosting Energy to Bone Health

Health Benefits Of Dates:

Dates are touted as good source of various minerals and vitamins, sugar and fiber. It is rich in protein, which may help in keeping our muscle strong. Dates are said to promote digestion that further helps in keeping a check on body weight.

Also Read:7 Fantastic Dry Dates (Chhuara) Benefits: From Bone Health to Boosting Energy and More!

Hence, this chikoo-date smoothie is not only considered as a healthy breakfast recipe, but also a perfect beverage for your post-workout diet.

Here's The Recipe Of Chikoo-Date Smoothie-

Serves: One person

Ingredients:

Chikoo- two (peeled and cut into pieces)

Dates- Four (deseeded)

Chilled milk- one glass (you can replace milk with 1 cup yogurt)

Nut and raisins- for garnishing (chopped)

Preparation:

Add the chikoo and dates with one-third glass of the milk and blend in a mixer grinder.

Make sure you blend well to get a smooth paste.

Once it is done, add rest of the milk and blend again.

Pour it into a glass and garnish with nuts and raisins.

Serve chilled.

You can add some ice-cubes if you want. Some people also add a handful of oats in the blend to make it healthier and heavier.

Kick-start your day with this energetic smoothie!

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

