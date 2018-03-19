Navratri 2018: Special Drinks That You Can Have This Navratri

Highlights During Navratri, many people observe fast to detox their body

Navratri is a good time to try on different types of drinks

During this nine-day festival, it is important to stay well hydrated

A perfect summer drink that is not only vrat-friendly, but also quite refreshing as well

Mango lassi is a perfect summer drink that you can try this Navratri

Just like watermelon, grapes are also slushy and have a lot of water content in them

Navratri is that time of the year when people, especially from north India, indulge in ritualistic prayers and worship Goddess Durga and her nine divine avatars. During this nine-day long celebration, many people observe fast, not only for spiritual reasons but also to detox and cleanse their body, mind and soul. When it comes to Navratri fasting , there are only few things that are allowed like sabudana , samak, makhana, kuttu , and fruits. Navratri is also a good time to try on different types of drinks. Take a look at these five DIY fasting drinks that are not just healthy, but also quite filling at the same time.Read on to know more about them. Watermelon is known to be a great summer fruit as it is made up of 90% water. Whereas, mint leaves give an instant refreshing and cooling effect to our body. Therefore, when these two are combined, it makes for a perfect summer drink that is not only vrat-friendly, but also quite refreshing as well.How To Make: Cut the watermelon and deseed it. Extract the pulp and put it in a blender. Add mint leaves, roasted cumin powder, black pepper and rock salt to it. Add little lemon juice in the blender. You can skip sugar, if watermelon is already too sweet. Blend it well till it gets a smooth texture. Make sure there are no large pieces of mint leaves or watermelon.This drink is the simplest of all and requires only three ingredients - chikoo , milk and sugar. Since the recipe is simple, you can have it every time when you are fasting. This milkshake can keep you and your tummy happy.How To Make: Wash the chikoo nicely to make its outer layer soft. Peel and chop the chikoo and remove the black seeds. Put it in a blender and add milk to it. Add sugar as per your taste. Blend it till you get a smooth texture. You can have it as your breakfast or as an evening drink.Made from ripe, sweet mangoes , yogurt and cardamom powder, mango lassi is a perfect summer drink that you can try this Navratri. Both mango and yogurt are known to have properties that can give you the right dose of energy and control sudden hunger pangs as well. You can even replace it with your breakfast smoothie on regular days. While preparing this drink, make sure the ingredients are already chilled.How To Make: Chop fresh mangoes and add to the blender. Add sugar, if required. Blend it till you get a perfect smoothie . Add yogurt and ice cubes. You can also add rose water. Blend it again until you have a perfect mix.(Also Read: Navratri 2018: 10 Delicious Recipes Made Without Onion And Garlic The most nutritious fruit of the entire lot, papaya is usually loved by adults and kids alike. It is recommended to use a ripe papaya to have a good sweet taste. Whereas, muskmelons are rich in vitamin B , which provides us with substantial energy.How To Make: Chop half papaya and half muskmelon. Put the chopped pieces in a blender and add one tbsp. of lime juice and few ice cubes in it. Blend it well till a smooth texture is attained.When it comes to grape juice, there is no extra ingredient required to make it. Just like watermelon, grapes are also slushy and have a lot of water content in them. They can keep you well hydrated.How To Make: Pick the grapes of your choice: red, green or black. Add them to a large bowl/jar and fill it with water. Let it soak for 4-5 minutes. Then put the grapes into a blender and add some lime juice to make it little tangy. Blend it well and serve.(Also Read: 7 Amazing Benefits of Grapes for Health and Skin This Navratri, be a little creative and make your own vrat-friendly drinks!