Summer heatwaves can leave the body feeling tired, dehydrated, and low on energy. During this season, traditional Indian sherbets become a perfect way to stay refreshed while enjoying natural flavours. Made with cooling fruits, seeds, herbs, and floral ingredients, these drinks not only help quench thirst but also bring instant freshness. Unlike packaged beverages filled with artificial sugar and preservatives, homemade sherbets are light, healthy, and easy to prepare. From fruity watermelon sherbet to aromatic rose and khus drinks, each recipe offers a unique taste of summer. These refreshing beverages are ideal for afternoon cravings, family gatherings, or simply unwinding after a long hot day. Here are some delicious sherbet recipes you must try this summer to beat the heatwave naturally.





Also Read: 5 Summer Fruits Sherbet Recipes That You Must Try

6 Sherbet Recipes for This Summer

Bael Sherbet

Bael sherbet is known for its naturally cooling properties and refreshing earthy flavour. Made with ripe bael pulp, chilled water, lemon juice, and a little jaggery, this drink helps keep the body cool during intense summer heat. Click here for recipe





Phalsa Sherbet





Phalsa sherbet has a sweet and tangy taste that feels refreshing on hot afternoons. Prepared with fresh phalsa berries, black salt, sugar, and cold water, it works as a perfect traditional summer cooler. Click here for recipe





Variyali Sherbet





Variyali sherbet, made with fennel seeds, is known for its soothing and digestive qualities. Its mild sweetness and refreshing aroma make it ideal for staying hydrated and calm throughout the day.Click here for recipe





Rose Sherbet





Rose sherbet offers a delicate floral flavour that instantly refreshes the body and mind. Mixed with rose syrup, chilled milk or water, basil seeds, and ice cubes, it becomes a delightful summer drink. Click here for recipe

Watermelon Sherbet





Watermelon sherbet is light, juicy, and naturally hydrating for hot summer days. Fresh watermelon blended with mint leaves, lemon juice, and a touch of honey creates a delicious cooling drink. Click here for recipe





Khus Sherbet





Khus sherbet is loved for its unique aroma and natural cooling effect during heatwaves. Prepared with khus syrup, chilled water, lemon juice, and ice, this drink brings instant freshness and comfort. Click here for recipe





These refreshing sherbets are a simple and natural way to stay cool, hydrated, and energised during intense summer heat.