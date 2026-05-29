Delhi's cafe scene is constantly evolving, and every few months, there's a new concept trying to grab the city's attention. The latest addition to the list is Alienkind - a futuristic fast-food cafe that has finally arrived in Delhi after making waves in Bangalore. With its alien-inspired aesthetic, quirky menu names, and colourful drinks, the space feels like it has been designed especially for Gen Z diners looking for something different from the usual burger-and-fries experience.

Photo: Alienkind

I recently got the chance to visit Alienkind, and from the moment you step inside, the futuristic concept becomes hard to miss. From red-themed interiors to menu names like Starship Burgers, Portal Bagels, Hyperlabs, and Sandos, the entire experience leans heavily into its sci-fi identity without feeling too gimmicky.

The highlight of the menu is definitely their Starship Burgers - stuffed burgers that look almost like little space pods. Unlike regular burgers, these come sealed with different fillings packed inside. I tried the OG Chicken Starship Burger, which came loaded with a generous chicken filling. It was comforting, flavourful, and surprisingly filling. What I also liked was that the menu isn't overwhelmingly extensive. It feels easy to navigate, especially if you're someone looking for a quick bite without spending too much time deciding what to order.





From the Sando section, I tried the Chimichurri Chicken Sando. The herby chimichurri flavours worked really well with the chicken, making it a light yet satisfying option. Portion sizes here are also fairly generous — one dish along with a drink can comfortably fill up one person.





The drink selection, however, is where Alienkind really stands out. The menu features smoothies, juices, and experimental drinks packed with ingredients like blue spirulina, collagen foam, beetroot powder, and coconut milk, giving the entire place a very wellness-meets-fast-food vibe.

Photo: Nikita Nikhil

From the mango section, I tried the Mango Sticky Rice drink. While it wasn't exactly my personal favourite because I found it slightly too sweet, it was still an interesting and creative take on the classic dessert-inspired flavour profile.





One of the best drinks from the menu was definitely the Solar Flare smoothie. Made with mango, milk, coconut collagen foam, and blue spirulina, the drink looked incredibly aesthetic and tasted just as good. It was thick, refreshing, and surprisingly filling.





I also tried Hypernova from the Alienkind Labs section, which had dragon fruit, orange, mango, coconut milk, collagen, multivitamins, beetroot powder, and coconut collagen foam. It honestly tasted as vibrant as it looked and felt more like a full meal smoothie than just another cafe drink.

Photo: Nikita Nikhil

For the vegetarian options, I tried the Mushroom Starship Burger and a Paneer Sando, both of which were enjoyable and well-balanced without feeling overly greasy or heavy.





Overall, Alienkind feels like a fun new addition to Delhi's growing food scene. It's the kind of place you would probably visit with friends when you're craving comfort food but also want something a little more experimental and visually exciting. Between the futuristic vibe, creative menu, and aesthetic drinks, Alienkind manages to offer a fast-food experience that feels refreshingly different from the usual cafe crowd.