Here's How This Ayurvedic Tea May Help Relieve Constipation

Constipation is one of the most common digestive disorders. The condition is characterised by difficulty in passing stool. A study, published in 2017, said that about 22 percent Indians suffer from constipation. The urban diet filled with saturated fats and oil is often linked to poor digestion. Poor digestion takes a toll on your bowel movements and cause constipation. The main causes of constipation also include dehydration, certain medications, medical conditions, and stress. There are many kinds of constipation from mild to chronic. If you have been facing from chronic constipation, you must visit a doctor very soon. Delaying treatment can worsen the condition and also cause haemorrhoids and rectal prolapse. Mild constipation can be healed with the help of couple of home remedies. Drinking lots of water, or including plenty of liquids in your diet, helps loosen up your stiff bowel movements and enable better passage of stool.





Ayurveda suggests plenty of foods, fruits and herbs that you can use to ease your constipation. Warm milk and ghee, for instance, can do wonders to soften your bowels. People who are suffering from constipation should also include a lot of fibre-rich foods in their diet as it helps improve the quality of stool too. Foods like figs, guava and oats are full of fibre that you can add to your diet.





According to 'The Complete Book Of Ayurvedic Home Remedies' by Dr. Vasant Lad, "at night, boil 1 tablespoon of flaxseed in a cup of water for at least 2 to 3 minutes. Then drink the whole cupful, including the tea and the seeds."

Flaxseeds, also known as alsi in Hindi, are excellent for digestion and makes for an excellent laxative. Flaxseeds are full of fibre, particularly insoluble fibre. This type of fibre adds bulk to the stool that enables better passage of stool from colon. It also stretches the intestinal walls and promotes better contractions to push the stool further down. In addition to this, flaxseeds also contain a soluble fibre called mucilage, which bind with water to create a gel that helps keep the movement soft and painless.





Flaxseeds, also rich source of omega 3 fatty acids, help fight cholesterol and keep your heart healthy. A rich source of protein, flaxseeds also help assist weight loss. You can sprinkle some flaxseeds on top of your cereal bowl, and eat have it for your breakfast.









