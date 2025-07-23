Food delivery platform Swiggy has rolled out a new feature for users wanting to make healthier food choices. The company recently announced the launch of a dedicated 'High Protein' category on its app, which is now available across 30 cities in India. The initiative responds to the growing consumer demand for protein-rich meals. It is also designed "to make high protein food items and meals more visible, accessible, and integrated into everyday ordering behaviour," as per Swiggy. The new category already includes over 5 lakh dishes curated from more than 35,000 restaurant partners across cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Chandigarh, among others.





How Does Swiggy's High-Protein Feature Work?

Each dish listed under this category meets specific nutritional criteria:

At least 15 grams of protein

700 kcal value or less

A protein-to-calorie ratio of 10% or more

"Proteins are an essential part of our daily intake," said Deepak Maloo, Vice President of Food Strategy, Customer Experience & New Initiatives at Swiggy. "With this launch, we aim to make high-protein dishes more accessible to our users, enabling better health and well-being. We will continue partnering with restaurants to expand these offerings." The launch of Swiggy's new feature follows a successful pilot phase where over 1.8 million users explored high-protein meals through the app. While metros like Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi led in orders, cities like Chandigarh also showed strong interest. This implies that there is indeed widespread demand for foods with high protein content.

How To Use Swiggy's High-Protein Search Feature?

The High Protein category is designed for easy discovery:

Users can search terms like "Protein" or "Diet" on the Swiggy app to access the section.

Dishes are organised by protein content, and users can filter by ingredients (specific protein sources) like paneer or soya.

They can also browse protein-rich options within selected restaurants.

Why The Focus On Protein?

Several reports and studies have highlighted protein deficiencies in the Indian diet. In recent times, an increased interest in formal fitness and nutrition routines has also led to a heightened awareness of the importance of protein. Swiggy cited a report by ICRISAT, IFPRI, and CESS, which reveals that two-thirds of households in India's semi-arid tropics fall short of the recommended protein intake. It also mentioned an IMRB survey, which revealed that 73% of Indians are protein-deficient, with only 10% consuming sufficient protein in their daily diets. Swiggy's new category apparently aims to bridge this gap by making healthy food more visible and convenient.