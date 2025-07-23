Film producer Boney Kapoor is making headlines, not for a film, but for relaunching a leaner, fitter version of himself. Social media is filled with the Bollywood veteran's recent pictures, looking sharper, slimmer and healthier than before. Kapoor also posted images on Instagram, dressed up and sharing glimpses from Cannes and Phuket. "I am showing off in my new look," he wrote in the caption. Fans were quick to praise the striking transformation in the comments section.





As per reports, Boney Kapoor did not rely on workouts or gym routines for weight loss. The 69-year-old producer made significant dietary changes, including healthier meal choices such as fresh fruits and juices, and replaced wheat or maida roti with jowar roti. By staying consistent with a cleaner diet, Kapoor is said to have lost 26 kg.

Why Boney Kapoor's Weight Loss Has Got Everyone Talking

Boney Kapoor's transformation has struck a chord because it defies expectations - that men over 60 cannot shed weight without drastic measures. His weight had often been the subject of casual remarks and tabloid banter. By showing up fitter, healthier and stylish at 69, he has opened up a conversation around ageing, self-care and diet in men - especially in an industry known for its obsession with youth.

Can You Lose Weight After 60? Experts Say Yes

Losing weight after the age of 60 may take longer, but it is very much possible, and it can be life changing. As the body ages, metabolism slows down, muscle mass decreases and hormonal shifts can impact how food is processed. But with the right habits, older adults can still burn fat and improve overall health.





Experts say the focus should not be on aggressive diets or workouts, but on consistency and quality. Sudden calorie cuts, crash diets or skipping meals can actually backfire. Instead, slow and sustainable changes make all the difference.





Also Read:From Kapil Sharma To Bhumi Pednekar: 7 Bollywood Celebrities Who Dropped Serious Weight, And How They Did It

Here Is What Works Best For Weight Loss After 60:

Prioritise protein: Older adults need more protein to preserve muscle. Include eggs, lentils, paneer, nuts and lean meats regularly.

Older adults need more protein to preserve muscle. Include eggs, lentils, paneer, nuts and lean meats regularly. Do not skip meals: Eating every 3-4 hours in small portions keeps metabolism active and prevents blood sugar dips.

Eating every 3-4 hours in small portions keeps metabolism active and prevents blood sugar dips. Stay hydrated: Dehydration often mimics hunger. Keep sipping water, especially between meals.

Dehydration often mimics hunger. Keep sipping water, especially between meals. Light physical activity is enough: Walking, stretching, yoga or resistance bands can support fat loss. It does not need to be a gym session.

Walking, stretching, yoga or resistance bands can support fat loss. It does not need to be a gym session. Focus on sleep and stress: Poor sleep and unmanaged stress can lead to overeating, especially sugar cravings.

Weight loss at this stage is not about perfection, it is about energy, ease and long-term health. Many doctors now recommend building a personalised plan with a nutritionist who understands age-related needs, instead of copying trends meant for younger bodies.

What Is Jowar And Why Is Everyone Switching From Wheat?

Jowar, also known as sorghum, is one of India's oldest grains, known for being resilient, seasonal and gut-friendly. It was once a staple across Indian households, especially in the west and south, but took a back seat when refined wheat and packaged flours became mainstream.





Today, jowar is back in demand - not as a diet trend, but as a smart switch for those looking to improve digestion, balance blood sugar and reduce food-related fatigue.

Why Jowar Is Better Than Processed Wheat:

Gluten-free: It is naturally free from gluten, making it ideal for those with gluten intolerance or sensitivity.

It is naturally free from gluten, making it ideal for those with gluten intolerance or sensitivity. Higher in fibre: One jowar roti has significantly more fibre than a wheat roti, aiding bowel movement and satiety.

One jowar roti has significantly more fibre than a wheat roti, aiding bowel movement and satiety. Low glycaemic index: Jowar takes longer to digest, which means it releases energy slowly and does not cause sugar spikes.

Jowar takes longer to digest, which means it releases energy slowly and does not cause sugar spikes. Alkaline grain: Jowar is less acidic compared to maida or polished grains, which helps reduce bloating and acidity.

Jowar is less acidic compared to maida or polished grains, which helps reduce bloating and acidity. Good source of iron and magnesium: These minerals help improve blood circulation, muscle function and bone health - especially important after age 50.

How To Include It In Your Diet:

Replace one wheat roti with a jowar roti at lunch or dinner.

Try jowar upma or dosa made with jowar flour.

Use it in cheelas or thalipeeth with vegetables and spices.

Mix it with other flours like bajra or ragi for a varied taste and texture.

Nutritionists say jowar works especially well for men above 50 who may be prone to constipation, sluggish digestion or sugar fluctuations. It also makes meals lighter - something Boney Kapoor reportedly experienced during his diet switch.

Weight Loss Benefits Of Jowar Roti For Men Over 50:

Including jowar in the daily diet has shown positive effects on overall health and weight management, particularly in men over 50. Consultant Nutritionist Rupali Datta shared the following benefits:

1. Naturally Gluten-Free

Replacing wheat with jowar can reduce symptoms such as bloating, diarrhoea, constipation, fatigue and headaches. It is a suitable alternative for those with gluten sensitivity.

2. High In Dietary Fibre

Jowar is rich in fibre, which slows digestion and provides satiety even with smaller portions. This helps reduce cravings and avoids the post-meal energy crash that comes with high-carb meals.

3. Supports Diabetes Management

Jowar has a low glycaemic index, making it suitable for diabetics. Combined with its fibre and protein content, it helps regulate blood sugar and keeps one feeling full for longer.





Also Read:5 Reasons Jowar Rotis Are Taking Over Indian Kitchens (And Why You Should Switch Too)

The One Thing Most Indian Men Ignore About Their Diet After 50:

Many men over 50 tend to skip meals or overeat late at night. Protein intake drops, and daily fibre is nowhere near adequate. As a result, metabolism slows down and weight gain creeps in. Simple diet swaps, like switching wheat rotis for jowar, cutting down on sugar-laden drinks and adding fruits with good fats, can shift things in the right direction. Boney Kapoor's shift to fresh, seasonal and simple meals is something most people can replicate without overhauling their lifestyle.

3 Common Weight Loss Mistakes Men Over 50 Make:

Skipping Meals: It slows metabolism and often leads to overeating later.

It slows metabolism and often leads to overeating later. Relying On Fruit Juices: Most juices are high in sugar and lack fibre. Whole fruits are better.

Most juices are high in sugar and lack fibre. Whole fruits are better. Following Fad Diets: Extreme plans like keto or liquid diets often backfire, especially after 50. The body needs nutrients, not restrictions.

6 Healthy Foods Men Above 50 Should Include In Their Diet:

According to the British Nutrition Foundation, men above 50 have slower metabolisms and may need fewer calories. Fitness and nutrition expert Rohit Shelatkar recommends the following foods to support long-term health:

1. Fatty Fish

Fish like salmon are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which reduce inflammation, improve cholesterol levels and prevent plaque build-up in blood vessels.

2. Eggs

Eggs are a reliable source of protein that help preserve muscle mass, which naturally declines with age.

3. Avocados

Avocados contain heart-friendly fats that support cholesterol balance and may assist in weight management and inflammation control.

4. Blueberries And Strawberries

Berries are high in antioxidants and fibre. They support brain health and promote healthy digestion and weight loss.

5. Almonds And Walnuts

Both are rich in healthy fats and fibre, with compounds that help reduce fat storage and improve brain function in older adults.

6. Beetroots

Beetroot is packed with nitrates, known to improve stamina, lower blood pressure and support heart health.





Weight loss is not reserved for the young. Boney Kapoor's transformation is not about a number on the scale, it is about control, care and conscious choices. Whether you are 30 or 65, making gradual food changes and prioritising well-being can make a visible difference. As always, it is best to consult a qualified doctor or dietitian before beginning any weight loss journey.