Kartik Aaryan has given a playful twist to the viral Coldplay controversy involving former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's HR head, Kristin Cabot. At the Boston concert on July 18, Byron and Cabot were caught in an intimate moment on the stadium's kiss cam. While Byron ducked and Cabot instinctively covered her face, the clip sparked a frenzy online, leading to a social media storm. And like many others, Kartik Aaryan joined the bandwagon with his own hot take.





The actor posted a video on Instagram imagining what the kiss cam would have recorded if he were caught instead. The scenario? "Fitness freak Kartik Aaryan cheating on his diet" by indulging in a chocolate bar.





The reel opens with footage from the original concert, where Coldplay's Chris Martin quips, "Either they are having an affair or they are just very shy." It then cuts to Kartik enjoying a few scrumptious bites of chocolate, before he realises, he is in the spotlight. Panicked, he spits out the chocolate, rushes off-screen, and returns moments later wielding dumbbells, launching into a spontaneous workout. His caption summed up the drama: "Almost got fired."





This isn't the first time Kartik Aaryan has let food steal the scene. During the shoot of his upcoming movie 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', co-starring Ananya Panday, the actor shared a delicious glimpse of his on-set indulgences at Nawalgarh Fort in Rajasthan.





He tucked into a traditional Rajasthani thali, brimming with local flavours. Neatly arranged on a plate were small bowls of dal baati churma, kadhi, mixed sabzis, and a fresh salad. The meal came complete with steaming rice, chapatis, and a tempting plate of dahi vada.





To top it off, Kartik moved from savoury to sweet. He indulged in decadent chocolate Swiss rolls, generously dusted with cocoa powder and powdered sugar. Alongside, there was a bowl of blueberries and another dessert crafted with chocolate chip dip, crumble, and a nutty topping. Read all about it here.





Whether it is rustic Rajasthani fare or cheeky dessert bites mid-concert fantasy, Kartik Aaryan's foodie moments never fail to entertain, and of course, resonate.