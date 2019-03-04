Here's How You Can Make The Most Out Of Honey In This Changing Weather

A lot of us are feeling under the weather these days. Thanks to the transition phase in the weather that is causing almost everybody to fall sick. Dry cough, cold and runny nose are few things that can turn out to be quite annoying. If you wish to get rid of these symptoms without medicines and their side effects, it is imperative for you to consume a diet that is rich in essential nutrients. By bringing few home remedies to your rescue, you can fight the symptoms of cold and flu to a great extent. A lot of home remedies make use of various healing spices and kitchen ingredients. One common ingredient that is used in a number of home remedies is honey.







According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Even though honey is made up of mostly simple sugars and water, it has many medicinal properties including its ability to help heal skin wounds and ulcers. Its effectiveness lies in its levels of vitamins C, D, E, K, and B-complex, and beta-carotene, minerals, enzymes, and essential oils. It's also a natural antibiotic and rich in antioxidants, making it effective at fighting respiratory infections."







If you wish to make the most of this wonder ingredient, make sure you are consuming the organic form of it. The darkest colour honey is known to have the maximum amounts of nutrients. Also, to preserve its properties, one should store it away from light and at room temperature. The honey that is extracted from the honeycomb is unpasteurised and unfiltered, which makes the enzymes and vitamins stay intact and undamaged.



You can add in honey in your kadhas or even consume a tablespoon of it at bedtime to give relief to your throat.







'Honey can be effective as the cough suppressant diphenhydramine, and may help children sleep better. The antimicrobial properties of manuka honey make it a good choice if you are having a cold, notes the book 'Healing Foods'.







So bring this wonder ingredient to your rescue and deal with the challenges of the changing season like a pro.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.









