Kadha: Fight Cold, Flu and Infections With This Ayurvedic Wonder

What is a Kadha?

Kadha or 'karha' is essentially an Ayurvedic drink made with a number of herbs and spices that are boiled usually in water to extract their benefits. With a variety of whole spices, ingredients and herbs easily found in an Indian household, the decoction is the most inexpensive home remedy to strengthen your immunity and fight infections.



Dr Ashutosh Gautam, Clinical Operations and Coordination Manager, Baidyanath, tells us, "Ayurveda goes back to five hundred years, and the practice of making and having kadha is almost that old. In fact, the decoction or the spice mixture is considered to be one of the oldest forms of medicine invented by humanity." According to Panchvidh Kashyapam described in the Charak Samhita (ancient text on Ayurveda), there are five way to consume medicinal herbs and plants. These are as follows:

Swaras (juicing) Kwath (decoction) Kalka (in paste form) Hima (an herb induced concoction, prepared and consumed like tea) Phant (an herb-infused concoction where aromatic herbs are soaked in water. The valuable nutrients from the extract get dissolved in water which is then consumed).

"Kadha is basically prepared with ingredients that you can't juice like dry spices and herbs such as giloy or guduchi. The best way to extract their benefits and medicinal qualities is to make a decoction along with other natural immunity boosters like ginger, honey and tulsi," he adds.

A kadha can be made in many ways and it can be a combination of many ingredients. It is like an age-old granny's remedy and therefore, every household may have their own recipe.



3 ways to make kadha at home to boost your immunity and battle monsoon woes.

Grind Tulsi leaves, black pepper and Ginger together and then boil them in water. To sweeten the concoction you can add some honey. This kadha works wonders for cold and cough.

Mix half teaspoon of cinnamon powder in a cup of water and bring it to boil. Add a teaspoon of honey and drink up for strength and energy.

Grind about half teaspoon of giloy guduchi (Indian Tinospora ), add it to a cup of water and boil. This decoction aids digestion, boosts your immunity and fights symptoms of flu.

Stay strong with these natural immunity boosters that act as precautionary measures and may help in faster recovery. However, if you're suffering from a prolonged infection or one that keeps coming back, you must consult a doctor.