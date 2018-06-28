Here's Why Your Favourite Packet Of Chips Is Filled With Air

The air in chips packet prevents the chips from getting stale.
As per the Standards of Weights and Measures Act, 1976 and the Standards of Weights and Measures (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 1977 (SWMA), it is mandatory for the manufacturers to clearly mention the net weight of their product's contents to avoid providing any misleading information to their customers. Unfortunately, the rule is hardly followed by the manufacturers. We mostly assume that larger the packaging is, more will be the product.
Adding air to the packet of chips protects them from damage.