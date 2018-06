Here's Why Your Favourite Packet Of Chips Is Filled With Air

The air in chips packet prevents the chips from getting stale.

Adding air to the packet of chips protects them from damage.

I am sure you all know that feeling of opening up your favourite chips packet, only to find it half empty - disappointed much? Are these chips companies cheating us? It may seem like a rip off to get a packet filled with a large amount of air; however, the manufacturers claim that there is a good reason for inflating air in chips packet. The air in these chips packet is not ordinary air, it's nitrogen. Yes, you heard us right! The idea behind doing this is to prevent the chips from getting oxidised, so that they do not go stale or soggy. Oxygen is highly reactive, and has a tendency to combine with other molecules, which cause chemical changes that may spoil the chips. On the other hand, nitrogen is quite stable and nonreactive. It is believed that a 'nitrogen atmosphere,' is good, especially for storing foods.According to various potato chips manufacturers, many chips/crisps have a 'best before' date of 40 to 55 days, before they go stale. The presence of nitrogen in potato chips packet helps in increasing their shelf life, without even adding artificial preservatives. Moreover, do you know the air we breathe is mostly 78% of nitrogen; therefore, there are no chances of harmful effects of the same on our body. The logical process of inflating air in potato chips packet to prevent them from any damage, both internally and externally, should be rather transparent. Also, the actual weight of the chips, excluding the air, should be clearly mentioned on the packet.