How To Make Restaurant-Style Paneer Tikka At Home

Paneer tikka is also a healthy low-carb snack

If you happen to be a vegetarian, it could get a little tedious at times to hear your non-vegetarian friends pestering you to try meat. We don't know how you avoid this sticky situation, but just try bringing a plate of paneer tikka near them, and you may convince some of them to stop for a while. Succulent cottage cheese cubes, tossed in a juicy mix of spices and veggies, skewered till perfection - paneer tikka is a crowd favourite, relished by vegetarians and non-vegetarians, alike. It is one of the first things we order at a North Indian restaurant, and our eyes hover in search of the snack the moment we step into an Indian wedding.





In addition to being delectable, paneer tikka is also a healthy low-carb snack you can consider for your weight loss diet. Tikkas are not deep-fried; hence they help save you many calories too. Paneer is a good source of protein. Protein helps you feel full for longer and resist the urge to binge-eat.





For this restaurant-style paneer tikka, you would need some cottage cheese, ginger-garlic paste, salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, yogurt, carom seeds, kasuri methi, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala, black salt, aamchoor powder, onion, capsicum, lemon juice and mustard oil. You can cut down a bit on spices and oil to make it more diet-friendly.

Here's the recipe video of restaurant-style paneer tikka posted on NDTV Food's YouTube Channel. Try it at home and let us know how you liked it.







