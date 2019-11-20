Cooking Tips: How To Make Afghani Paneer At Home (Recipe Inside)

The best part about this recipe is that it is completely grilled.

One of the most versatile dairy ingredients in almost all Indian household kitchens, paneer is loved by people of all age groups. Not only can it be eaten as is, but can also be transformed into lavish curries like shahi paneer, paneer do pyaza, paneer makhani (butter paneer), shahi paneer, kadhai paneer and more. You can also prepare a number of snacks using paneer as the main ingredient. Move over the regular paneer pakodas or tandoori paneer and try your hands at something more indulgent yet healthy paneer dish. Bring out that brick of paneer and turn it into an Afghani-special delight.



Paneer cubes marinated in a creamy paste of cashews, melon seeds, cream and butter when grilled to golden, makes for a rich and decadent treat that is sure to make you drool within no time. You can feature this paneer-based delight in your party spread and bag all the compliments from guests. The best part about this recipe is that it is completely grilled, so you don't have to worry about the hassle of deep-frying. You can also pack it in your kids' lunchbox as the grilling process would make sure that it stays good for up to 4-5 hours.





(Also Read: Tofu Versus Paneer: Which One Would You Pick?)

Here's How To Make Afghani Paneer At Home:



Ingredients:



Paneer - 200 gm, cubed

Salt - 1 tsp

Black pepper powder - 1 tsp

Butter - 2 tsp

Cream - half a cup

Cashew nut - 15-20

Melon seeds - 1 tbsp (soaked for 4 hours)



Method:



To begin with, take a grinder and add soaked melon seeds, cashew nuts and black pepper powder to it. Grind to form a smooth paste.

Now, take a wide bowl and add cream to it along with ground paste, butter, salt and cubed paneer pieces. Mix well.

Allow the marinade to rest for at least one hour so that the flavours infuse well in each other.

Coat the paneer pieces properly in the creamy mixture.

Place the coated paneer on a baking tray and bake the pieces in a preheated oven for 15-20 minutes.

Serve hot.



You may as well sprinkle a bit of chilli flakes or oregano seasoning over the grilled paneer pieces to impart a slightly spicy flavour to the dish. Pair this easy paneer recipe with mint or coriander chutney and you're good to go. For more easy and quick paneer recipes, click here.







