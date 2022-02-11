When we say salad, what is the first thought that comes to your mind? Is it a plate full of chopped greens and some fruits and nuts tossed in it? Or maybe a bowl full of vegetables to make it a bit colourful? Well, these descriptions of a salad sound a bit boring, right? But salads don't always have to be boring or less in taste. There are many fun ways to create it. And with a number of ingredients, you can add and play around with, the flavour options are endless. However, if you are unsure of the right kind of ingredients to use in a salad, then fret not! We always have you covered. This time, we bring you a delicious grilled chicken salad recipe.





As the name suggests, this salad makes use of grilled chicken with veggies and a delicious dipping that it topped all over it. This salad is easy to make and will leave you in awe of it. A bowl full of this can quickly satisfy your sudden hunger. This recipe also makes a great side at any of your dinner parties or occasions. With just a few things, it will be ready in 30 minutes! So, without waiting, let us check out the recipe of this yummy salad:

Grilled Chicken Salad Recipe: Here's How To Make Grilled Chicken Salad

Marinate the chicken with all ingredients for around two hours in the refrigerator. Once the chicken is marinated well, grill on a moderate heat grill for three minutes on each side. Plate all veggies except lettuce with olive oil, salt and pepper; grill marinated zucchini and orange slice on the hot grill plate. Arrange lettuce on the plate, place grilled chicken and arrange grilled and other dressed veggies onto the plate. Top it with any dressing of your choice.

For the full recipe of grilled chicken salad, click here.





Make this delicious salad, and let us know how you liked the taste of it.