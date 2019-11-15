High-Protein Diet: Prepare This Soya Poha At Home For A Healthy Start To Your Day

Soya poha is a mouth-watering dish to start your day with.

Also known as the building block of life, protein is one of the most important nutrients that must be included in the daily diet since it helps build and repair muscles. Protein also induces a feeling of satiety which prevents unnecessary bingeing and hence facilitates weight loss. There are countless ways to include protein in the diet and while there is no dearth of animal-based protein, vegetarians have limited options to fulfill their protein requirements.





Soyabean is one of the most popular plant-based protein sources among the vegetarians. Considered to be one of the perfect alternatives to meat, soya is packed with other essential nutrients as well besides protein. It is low in fat, rich with omega 3 fatty acids that assist in keeping the heart healthy along with isoflavones which may help slash risk of osteoporosis. Besides so many health benefits soya is also a versatile food that can be used to cooked a variety of delicious dishes. From soya chaap curry, fried rice with soya chunks, soya bhurji to soya kebabs, you can make endless dishes with this wonder ingredient. Since breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day, it is best to start it with a high-protein dish that can satiate the body for long and keep unwanted cravings at bay till the lunch hour.





And to help you plan the perfect high-protein meal right in the morning, we have the perfect soya recipe here. Soya poha is a light, delicious, quick and easy breakfast recipe that you can make in a jiffy. It has chivda, tomatoes and onion along with soya crumble sautéed together in olive oil and spices like cumin, mustard seeds, ginger and chillies. Serve this with a tangy garnishing of lemon and coriander leaves along with soya sticks and green chutney and you'll have the most amazing start to your day. So soak in the goodness of soya with this super delicious breakfast recipe that you can prepare at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below. Find the recipe of soya poha here.







