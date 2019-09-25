High Protein Diet: Easy Breakfast Menu You Can Put Together In 20 Minutes

A healthy and wholesome breakfast could prove to be a game-changer for you

Breakfast is often dubbed as the most important meal of the day. It helps kick-start your metabolism and rejuvenate you from within. If you are on a weight loss diet, it is highly recommended that you never skip your breakfast. If you do that, you are more likely to tuck into anything that comes your way, without a second thought. This could derail your weight-loss goals. A healthy and wholesome breakfast could prove to be a game-changer of sorts for those trying to lose weight; and if you are searching for ideas, we are here to help. For an ideal weight-loss-friendly breakfast, you must load up on good quality protein. Protein helps fill you up. If you are feeling full your chances of inching towards fried and greasy foods are comparatively lesser. According to some studies, high protein foods also help check cravings.







Here is a fully planned high protein breakfast menu that you may consider for those busy mornings:







Protein-Rich Non-Vegetarian Menu



1. Poached eggs: Eggs are considered as the best bio-available source of protein. Since poached eggs are cooked in water and not oil, they help save you many calories.





2. Baked beans: Baked beans may be a flavourful and nutrition addition to your breakfast. In addition to protein, they are also rich in fibre.

3. Multigrain bread: Ditch your carb-dense white bread, and pick some multi-grain bread instead. They have complex carbs that metabolise slowly and prevent cravings.





4. Ginger, lemon tea: Starting your day with a hot cup of ginger tea with a dash of lemon may do wonders for your metabolism. It is advisable to avoid dairy and sugar.





(Also Read: 9 Tips To Make a Perfectly Poached Egg)





Eggs are considered as the best bio-available source of protein



Protein-Rich Vegetarian Menu



1. Yogurt with berries: Yogurt is an excellent source of calcium and protein. Hung curd is an even better source of protein. If a plain cup of yogurt is too boring for you, then you can top it with some berries and honey to make it more wholesome. Berries are a treasure trove of fibre and antioxidants that help healthy weight management.





2. Moong Dal Chila: Moong dal chila is an Indian pancake made with a runny batter of moong beans. The lentil is an excellent source of plant-based protein. You can even stuff the chila with paneer.





3. Green Tea: Green tea is a good source of catechins that help boost metabolism and may promote healthy weight loss. Enjoy it with a pinch of lemon.





(Also Read: How To Make A Perfect And Flavourful Cup Of Green Tea)





Protein diet: Yogurt is an excellent source of calcium and protein.







You can also nibble into nuts like almond and seeds like flaxseeds, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds as they are replete with high amounts of protein too. Try these options and let us know how you liked it.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



