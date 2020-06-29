This Mango Chia Pudding Is The Best Addition You Can Make To Your Summer Diet

This mango chia pudding, for instance, could be a fun addition to your breakfast

Let's admit it, the sweltering heat has been all things intolerable so far, but thankfully there have been a few summery staples that kept us going anyway. From lemonades to lassi, melons to mangoes, the list is long and intensely satisfying. While we don't know about you, but we definitely have a special bias for mangoes. Vibrant, pulpy and juicy, mango is also called 'King of fruits' and has multiple variants like safeda, alphonso, dussehri, chausa and langda. While the nation is divided over the best variety of mango, but it is safe to say that the nation is, in fact, obsessed with the summer fruit - the innumerable mango-based preparations are proof.





Speaking of mango-based preparations, one has to admit that there is no limit to which you can experiment with mangoes. From desserts to jams, smoothies and salads, you can rustle up a range of delicacies with a few mango chunks.





There have been certain myths surrounding mango's inconspicuous link with weight gain. However, celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija on a live session with NDTV Food, set the record straight. She said that eating seasonal fruits and vegetables is an incredible weight loss strategy. And eating mangoes in moderation does no harm to your weight loss goals either, the fruit is a storehouse of antioxidants and minerals and you should go for it.

If you are wondering how exactly can you incorporate mango in your weight loss diet, then we are here to help.This mango chia pudding, for instance, could be a fun addition to your breakfast or evening snacks. Packed with goodness of yogurt and chia seeds, the pudding is profuse with protein. Protein as you must know helps build muscle; in addition to that, it helps satiate you. If you feel full, you would refrain from mindless munching and thus shed those extra pounds a little more easily.





Chia seeds come loaded with some of the most essential nutrients including iron, calcium, thiamin, manganese, magnesium, zinc, phosphorous, B vitamins, folate and riboflavin.





This cheesecake-like pudding is layered with yogurt mixed with chunky chia, biscuit crumbs, freshly cut mangos and garnished with mint leaves. Every bite promises a burst of freshness and delectable textures. If you want to rule out the biscuit layer you can.





Here is the recipe of mango chia pudding.

Do try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below!







