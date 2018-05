Say hello to the desi mango yoghurt . Amarkhand is a delicious mango-flavored shrikhand - which itself is a smooth dessert made with strained yoghurt and is popular in north India. Amrakhand too combines the fruity freshness of mangoes with a milky creaminess of hung curd to make a yummy sweet dish. The delightful delicacy is also flavored with cardamom and has the perfect amount of sugar. After all, could there be a lovelier way to wrap up a meal?