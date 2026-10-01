You've probably enjoyed gobhi parathas before, but have you ever tried a gobhi chilla? If not, this delicious and wholesome recipe is worth adding to your menu. Packed with the goodness of paneer and besan, this chilla is high in protein and makes for a satisfying breakfast, snack or light meal. Unlike a regular chilla, which is usually made from a gram flour batter mixed with vegetables and spices, this version follows a slightly different method.





Recently, Malvika Hada Kumar shared this gobhi paneer chilla recipe on Instagram. Instead of making a pourable batter, she combines cauliflower, paneer, besan and spices to form a soft dough. The dough is then spread by hand onto a non-stick pan and cooked until golden and crisp on both sides.





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How To Make Gobhi Paneer Chilla

Ingredients

1 head of cauliflower, roughly chopped

A handful of fresh coriander leaves

1-inch piece of ginger, peeled and chopped

2 green chillies

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/4 cup grated paneer

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

Salt, to taste

1/2 teaspoon dried mint powder

1/2 cup besan (gram flour)

2 to 3 tablespoons water

Oil, for cooking

Method





Add the cauliflower, fennel seeds, cumin seeds, ginger, green chillies and coriander leaves to a blender. Pulse until the mixture is coarsely ground.





Transfer the mixture to a bowl. Add the besan, grated paneer, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, black pepper, dried mint powder and salt. Mix well.





Gradually add water and combine everything to form a soft dough-like mixture.





Heat a non-stick pan and lightly grease it with oil.





Take a portion of the mixture and spread it into a round shape on the pan using your hands or the back of a spoon.





Cook on a medium flame until the underside turns golden brown. Flip and cook the other side until fully cooked and lightly crisp.





Serve hot with green chutney and enjoy.





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