Evening cravings often push us towards fried and unhealthy snacks, but here's a tasty option that's both delicious and nutritious. These High-Protein Masoor Dal Paneer Tikkis bring together the goodness of masoor dal (red lentils) and paneer (cottage cheese) to create a flavourful, crisp, and satisfying treat. Light on the stomach and rich in nutrients, they're perfect for anyone trying to eat healthier without giving up on taste. Enjoy them with green chutney or a yoghurt dip for a wholesome evening bite.

Why This Tikki Stands Out

What makes this tikki special is its excellent protein content and balanced nutrition. Both masoor dal and paneer are great sources of protein, which helps repair tissues, strengthen muscles, and maintain overall health. Protein also keeps you fuller for longer, reducing unnecessary snacking and supporting weight management.





Masoor dal is also rich in fibre, iron, and essential vitamins, helping digestion and boosting energy. Paneer adds high-quality protein and calcium, which supports bone strength.

You can make the tikkis even healthier by adding vegetables like carrots, capsicum, spinach, or peas. These boost the fibre, vitamin, and mineral content, turning the snack into a mini meal. The combination of protein and fibre makes it ideal for people trying to manage their weight in a balanced way.





Also Read: 5 High-Protein Tikki Recipes For Healthy And Guilt-Free Snacking

Ingredients

1 cup masoor dal (soaked for 2-3 hours)

1 cup grated paneer

1 small onion (finely chopped)

1 green chilli (finely chopped)

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

1 small carrot (grated)

2 tablespoons finely chopped capsicum or spinach

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons rice flour or besan (for binding)

1-2 tablespoons oil (for shallow frying)

Also Read: How To Make Sabudana Tikki Crispy: 6 Simple Tricks That Work Every Time

How to Make Masoor Dal Paneer Tikkis

Step 1: Prepare The Dal Mixture

Drain the soaked masoor dal and grind it coarsely without adding much water. Keep the texture slightly grainy for better binding and crunch. Transfer to a mixing bowl.

Step 2: Combine Paneer and Vegetables

Add the grated paneer, onion, green chilli, carrot, and capsicum or spinach to the dal mixture. Mix well.

Step 3: Add Spices and Binding

Add the ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, garam masala, and salt. Combine everything thoroughly. Add rice flour or besan to bind the mixture. The mixture should be firm enough to shape into tikkis.

Step 4: Shape The Tikkis

Take small portions of the mixture and shape them into round or oval patties. Keep them evenly sized for uniform cooking.

Step 5: Cook Until Golden

Heat a non-stick pan with a little oil. Place the tikkis on the pan and cook on a medium flame. Flip gently and cook until both sides are golden brown and crisp. Shallow frying keeps the snack light and healthy.





This simple, wholesome snack proves that healthy eating can be both satisfying and delicious.