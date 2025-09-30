If there is one vrat-special snack that continues to win hearts beyond the festive season, it is sabudana tikki. Golden on the outside, soft within, and best paired with tangy green chutney, this dish has become a Navratri staple and an all-year favourite. The tricky part, however, is perfecting the texture. A rushed recipe often leads to sticky or chewy tikkis, and sometimes they even fall apart in oil. The good news? You can avoid these common pitfalls with a few practical tips. While food delivery apps make it easy to order a plateful in minutes, mastering the recipe at home means you can enjoy street-style crispiness whenever you wish.





How To Make Sabudana Tikki At Home

Ingredients:

250 g sabudana (sago)

100 g potato, boiled and peeled

50 g peanuts, roasted and crushed

10 g ginger, finely chopped

10 g green chilli, finely chopped

10 g fresh coriander, finely chopped

5 g cumin powder

Salt (sendha namak) to taste

Black pepper powder to taste

50 ml desi ghee

Steps

Soak sabudana, drain well, and set aside. Mix grated potato, peanuts, ginger, chilli, coriander, cumin powder, salt, and pepper. Add sabudana and shape into patties. Roast on a tawa with ghee until golden brown and crisp. Serve with chutney of your choice.

6 Expert Tips For Crispy Sabudana Tikkis

1. Soak Sabudana Properly

Take your time with soaking. Wash thoroughly to remove starch, then soak for 5–6 hours until the pearls are plump but not mushy. Press one between your fingers—it should mash without turning to paste. This step helps your tikkis hold together without turning gummy.

2. Use Potatoes As A Natural Binder

Boiled and mashed potatoes give sabudana tikkis their structure while keeping the inside fluffy. Ensure the potatoes are completely dry before mixing. A watery mash can cause the patties to break while frying.

3. Add Peanuts For Crunch

Roasted peanuts are more than just flavour enhancers. Their crunch offsets sabudana's chewiness, creating balance. Crush them coarsely so that every bite has texture.

4. Shape Patties With Wet Hands

Shaping can get messy because sabudana tends to stick. Grease or wet your palms lightly before rolling and flattening the patties. This small trick helps in forming smooth, even tikkis.

5. Fry On Medium Heat

Temperature is everything. High heat burns the outside while leaving the inside raw; low heat makes the patties greasy. Medium heat is ideal for a golden crust and a fluffy centre. Fry only a few at a time to maintain oil temperature.

6. Serve Immediately

Sabudana tikkis taste best fresh. Once cooled, they lose crispiness. Serve them hot with mint chutney, curd, or a tangy tomato dip. If it is too late at night to cook, ordering them online from your favourite food delivery app is always an option.

Why Do Sabudana Tikkis Break While Frying?

If your sabudana tikki falls apart in oil, one of these could be the reason:

Excess water in soaked sabudana makes the mixture too loose. Under-soaked or hard sabudana does not bind properly. Too little binder, such as potato, weakens the mix.

Quick Fix: Drain sabudana completely, mash it well with potato, and add a spoon of rice flour if the mixture feels wet.

How To Make Sabudana Tikkis In An Air Fryer

For a healthier twist, you can air fry instead of deep frying. Here is how:

Brush patties lightly with oil. Preheat the air fryer to 180°C. Arrange patties in a single layer and air fry for 12–15 minutes. Flip halfway through for even crispiness.

The result is lighter but still golden sabudana tikkis, ideal for a vrat-friendly snack.

How To Store And Reheat Sabudana Tikkis

If you are preparing in advance, here are the best storage methods:

Uncooked patties: Place on a parchment-lined tray and refrigerate for up to 24 hours. Fry just before serving.

Cooked tikkis: Let them cool completely before storing in an airtight box in the fridge.

Reheating: Skip the microwave, which makes them soggy. Use an oven or air fryer to restore their crispiness.

What To Serve With Sabudana Tikki

Pairing matters as much as the preparation. Try these combinations:

Green Coriander Chutney: The classic choice that enhances every bite. Tamarind Chutney: Sweet and tangy, balancing the savoury flavours. Coconut Chutney: A refreshing option that adds creaminess. Curd (Dahi): Sweetened yoghurt for a light contrast. Fresh Fruits: A wholesome, nutritious accompaniment. Kuttu Ki Puri: A popular Navratri pairing made with buckwheat flour.

Whether you are fasting or simply craving a crispy snack, these tips will help you perfect sabudana tikkis at home.

