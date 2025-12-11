Finding healthy breakfast and snack ideas every morning that are easy to make and packed with protein can feel repetitive, especially when you want to reduce refined carbohydrates such as bread. Sandwiches continue to be a dependable choice, but no-bread breakfast recipes are gaining attention for offering a lighter way to enjoy similar flavours. This high-protein moong dal sandwich takes that idea further by replacing bread entirely with a soft lentil batter while adding a flavourful vegetable filling for balance. What you get is a nutritious, satisfying dish that supports steady energy through the day without feeling heavy. Ideal for fitness enthusiasts, vegetarians, and anyone looking for creative breakfast options, this recipe uses lentils and fresh vegetables to deliver texture, flavour, and nourishment in every serving.

Moong Dal Health Benefits

1. High-Quality Plant Protein

Moong dal provides essential amino acids that support muscle repair and growth, making it a strong addition to a high-protein breakfast.

2. Supports Digestive Health

Its naturally low-fat, high-fibre composition helps maintain digestive balance and contributes to stable blood sugar levels.

3. Rich in Antioxidants

The antioxidants in moong dal support immunity and may help reduce inflammation in daily diets.

4. Gentle on the Stomach

It is easy to digest, which makes it suitable for individuals across age groups, including those with digestive sensitivities.

5. Boosts Energy Levels

Its iron, potassium, and folate content helps maintain energy and supports overall heart health.

6. Low-Calorie Nutrition

Including moong dal in meals provides balanced nutrition without adding unnecessary calories, making it a dependable ingredient for everyday cooking.











Quick Nutrition Overview:

Nutrient Per 100g Uncooked Moong Dal Per 1 Cooked Cup (Approx 200g) Protein 24 g 14 g Fibre 8 g 7.5 g Iron 4 mg 2.6 mg Folate 625 mcg 160 mcg Fat 1 g (naturally low-fat) 0.8 g (naturally low-fat) Gluten 0 g (naturally gluten-free) 0 g (naturally gluten-free)

Ingredients

1 cup split yellow moong dal (soaked for 3 to 4 hours)

1 to 2 green chillies

Half-inch ginger

Quarter teaspoon of turmeric

Salt to taste

Water as needed

A few drops of oil for cooking

For the Filling:

1 cup finely chopped mixed vegetables (carrot, capsicum, cabbage, onions)

Half a cup of crumbled paneer

1 tablespoon hung curd

Half a teaspoon of black pepper

Half a teaspoon of chaat masala

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon chopped coriander leaves

High-Protein Moong Dal Sandwich Recipe Method

Prepare the Batter

Drain the soaked moong dal and transfer it to a blender. Add green chillies, ginger, turmeric, and salt. Blend into a smooth batter using minimal water. The texture should be thick yet easy to spread, similar to pancake batter. This forms the no-bread base of the sandwich.

Prepare the Filling

In a mixing bowl, combine the vegetables, paneer, hung curd, pepper, chaat masala, salt, and coriander. Mix until the filling binds lightly, which helps it sit well between the lentil layers and stay intact during cooking.

Make the Sandwich

Grease a sandwich maker with ghee or oil. Pour one tablespoon of the batter into the sandwich mould and spread it evenly. Add the prepared filling to the centre, then cover it with another layer of batter. Close the sandwich maker, turn on the heat, and cook on medium until the outer layer becomes golden.











Cook the Sandwich

Cook each sandwich for 7 to 8 minutes on both sides. Turn off the heat and avoid opening the sandwich maker immediately. Wait for two minutes so the structure settles, which helps the sandwich lift out cleanly.

Serve and Enjoy

Cut the sandwich into halves or quarters. Serve warm with mint chutney, tomato salsa, or a light yoghurt dip for a balanced, protein-rich meal that fits both breakfast and snack needs.

How to Make Moong Dal Chilla

Prepare the Pan

Heat a non-stick pan and lightly grease it with a few drops of oil.

Spread the Batter

Pour a ladle of leftover moong dal batter and spread it in a circular motion to form a medium-thick chilla.

Cook on Medium Heat

Allow the edges to turn golden, then flip and cook the other side until evenly done.

Adjust Quantity as Needed

This method yields 4 to 6 chillas depending on how much batter remains.

Use Green Moong Dal if Preferred

You can replace yellow moong dal with green moong dal, as both versions offer a satisfying flavour and similar nutritional value.

Ideal for High-Protein Breakfasts

If you want a nutritious breakfast that supports a high-protein routine, the moong dal sandwich and chilla are practical and flavourful options to begin the day.

Common Questions About This Recipe

Can I make the moong dal sandwich without a sandwich maker?





Yes. You can cook it on a non-stick pan by pouring batter, adding filling, and sealing it with more batter. Cook both sides until golden.





How long can moong dal batter be stored in the refrigerator?





You can refrigerate the batter for up to 24 hours. Stir before using as it may thicken slightly.





Is this sandwich suitable for weight-loss diets?





Yes. It is high in protein, has no bread, and uses fibre-rich vegetables, making it suitable for balanced weight-loss meal plans.





Can I make the filling dairy-free?





You can replace paneer and hung curd with tofu and a spoon of mashed boiled potato for binding.





What vegetables work best for the filling?





Carrot, capsicum, cabbage, onions, and peas work very well as they retain texture and blend easily with paneer.