During festivals, celebrations, and get-togethers, many people choose to order food online at home. However, on this New Year's Eve celebration, people may not be able to order food at home using popular apps like Swiggy, Zomato and Zepto. The Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) announced a nationwide strike on 31 December 2025 to collectively raise demands concerning the rights, welfare and dignity of gig and platform workers across India.
Giving a call to action, it said, "All gig workers, platform workers, digital platform workers, app-based workers, and online freelancers are earnestly requested to participate in the national strike by shutting down all work-related applications and abstaining from providing services on December 31, 2025, thereby making the strike united and effective".
"As of last night, over 1.7 lakh delivery and app-based workers across India have confirmed participation, with numbers expected to rise further by evening," Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union (TGPWU) and Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) said in a joint statement.
Why is this strike taking place, and will it be possible to order food online at home? Let's understand.
Why Are Food Delivery Workers On Strike?
The strike has been called over multiple issues, including reduced payout, unsafe delivery pressure, poor working conditions, long work hours, safety issues, job security, welfare and dignity of gig and platform workers across India.
The strike comes at a time when food delivery demand is at its highest. While platforms have said they are working to manage operations, the impact is likely to be felt at the consumer end.
What the Delivery Strike Means for Your Food Orders
When delivery partners log off in large numbers, the impact may up quickly on apps. Fewer riders on the road means fewer delivery slots, longer wait times, and in some cases, cancelled orders.
For customers, this could translate into:
- Limited availability of delivery slots, especially during peak hours
- Longer estimated delivery times that keep changing
- Higher chances of orders being cancelled closer to dispatch
- Certain restaurants temporarily switching off delivery
This is not about restaurants closing kitchens, but instead whether there are enough riders available to move food from kitchens to homes on New Year's Eve.
Will Food Delivery Apps Still Work During Strikes?
During high-demand periods combined with rider shortages, platforms typically try to keep operations running through temporary measures. These can include:
- Offering higher incentives to delivery partners to log in
- Prioritising shorter-distance orders
- Reducing the delivery radius for certain restaurants
- Temporarily limiting late-night orders
While these steps help keep some orders moving, they also mean the experience may not be as smooth or predictable as usual.
What This Means for New Year's Party Orders And Dinner Plans
New Year's Eve orders tend to fall into three broad categories, and each may be affected differently.
- Dinner orders (early evening): Orders placed earlier in the evening are more likely to be fulfilled, especially if they are close to the restaurant.
- Party food and bulk orders: Large orders may face delays if riders are limited, particularly if preparation and delivery windows overlap with peak demand.
- Midnight snacks and desserts: These are the most vulnerable. Late-night orders rely heavily on rider availability, which may drop as the night progresses.
How Restaurants Are Responding to the Situation
Restaurants are not passive in this situation. Many adapt quickly when delivery disruptions are expected. Some common responses include:
- Encouraging customers to opt for self-pickup
- Using in-house delivery staff for nearby locations
- Promoting pre-orders for early evening pickup
Businesses may suffer for cloud kitchens that rely solely or heavily on delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato.
Will Delivery Fees and Prices Change?
When rider availability drops and demand spikes, platforms may adjust delivery fees dynamically. You could see:
- Higher delivery charges
- Surge or priority fees during peak hours
- Fewer free delivery offers
While the original food prices remain unchanged, the final bill may feel higher due to logistics-related charges.
Practical Tips to Still Get Your New Year's Food
If you are planning to order food during the strike window, a few small adjustments can improve your chances:
- Place dinner orders earlier than usual, ideally before peak hours
- Choose restaurants closer to your location
- Consider pickup instead of delivery if possible
- Avoid scheduling deliveries very close to midnight
- Keep backup options in mind, especially for desserts or snacks
During the strike, treat delivery as a convenience, not a guarantee, for the night.
Alternatives to Food Delivery on New Year's Eve
If delivery feels too uncertain, there are still plenty of ways to plan around it:
- Pre-order food earlier in the day and reheat later
- Opt for takeaway from neighbourhood restaurants
- Choose restaurants with in-house apps or a delivery team
- Cook easy party snacks and dinner at home
- Plan a potluck where everyone brings one dish
Many people already mix and match these options on busy festival nights, and New Year's Eve may call for the same approach.
A delivery strike does not mean food delivery will shut down completely, but it does mean expectations need adjusting. With rider availability under pressure and demand at its peak, flexibility becomes key.
Ordering early, keeping alternatives ready, and avoiding last-minute dependence on delivery apps can go a long way in ensuring your New Year's Eve plans stay on track.
