How To Make Spicy Hari Mirch Ki Chutney At Home

Hari mirch ki chutney is also known as thecha in many states of India
Pair this chutney with mirchi vada, moong dal vada or bajre ki roti
Use this chutney as a sandwich spread or as a spicy dip
It was in 2016, during monsoon, my friends and I went on a long drive to Neemrana fort, just to taste the local onion and aloo pakoras that are served with spicy hari mirch ki chutney. There is perhaps no better way to enjoy monsoon than through this simple food, which surely hits the right spot. Since then, it has become like a tradition that whenever the first spell of rainy season sets in, we make sure to visit Neemrana to savour the delectable dish. It did not take us long to realise our love for this local dish was only because of this lip-smacking hari mirch ki chutney, which initially looked very ordinary but soon took over a heroic personality. This spicy, savoury and sinful hari mirch ki chutney is also known as thecha in states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, which is traditionally paired with a main course. You can use this exotic chutney as a sandwich spread, as a spicy dip, or as a topping for your tea-time snacks.