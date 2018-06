How To Make Spicy Hari Mirch Ki Chutney At Home

Highlights Hari mirch ki chutney is also known as thecha in many states of India

Pair this chutney with mirchi vada, moong dal vada or bajre ki roti

Use this chutney as a sandwich spread or as a spicy dip

15-18 green chillies

3 garlic bulbs

2 tbsp oil

4 tbsp lemon

Salt as per your taste

Cut green chillies in small pieces and manually grind it with the help of mortar. You may also use grinder to grind the chillies, if you don't have mortar and pestle. Add garlic and salt in the mortal and with the help of pestle, crush all the ingredients. Now, heat some oil in a kadhai and add the crushed coarse paste and cook it for about 2 minutes. Pour the chutney in a bowl and add lemon juice to it. Your hari mirch ki chutney is ready to be savoured.

The best way to savour hari mirch ki chutney is to pair it with mirchi vada, moong dal vada or bajre ki roti, which will take you back in time, where things were simple but heartfelt.