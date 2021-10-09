The fact that Hina Khan is a foodie is an open secret now. The actress loves her food and drinks and her fans love this trait of her. What is she relishing now? Her recent favourite is a beverage. Can you guess what it is? Without much ado, let us spill the beans. Hina is going gaga about a traditionally brewed pot of Kashmiri kehwa or kahwa. This Kashmiri tea has risen to popularity for its various health benefits. Now, it has stolen Hina's heart too. She posted a video on Instagram Stories to show the tea being brewed in a samovar or samavaar, which is a container used for traditionally brewing this tea. Hina wrote, "When Kashmiri kehwa blows your mind away. Anyone?"

Hina Khan is enjoying a Kashmiri Kahwa

Kashmiri kahwa is a green tea from the region. The tea is known for its immunity-boosting properties. It is rich in antioxidants and helps to keep seasonal infections at bay. But the humble brew isn't as simple as it may sound. It gets its signature taste from various indigenous ingredients. Spices like cardamom, saffron and cinnamon play a major role in its flavour. Sometimes, almonds are also added to Kashmiri green tea. People with sweet teeth can add a dollop of honey to their cup of kahwa. To know more about this beverage and make it for yourself, check out this recipe.

Hina Khan turned out to be a true foodie during her Maldives vacation too. She flooded our Instagram feeds with delicious snacks and refreshing drinks. From porridge with fruits to a juice made with apple, carrot and ginger, Hina walked the healthy road. Sometimes, she also gulped down a drink of lemon, honey and ginger. But that's not all for Hina. The actress indulged in delicious tarts that were full of cream and tempered chocolate. She also enjoyed some fried fish for a lunch in the Maldives.





During Ramadan, Hina Khan wished her Instafam with a bowl of dates. Her Iftar spread was also a delicious bunch of mangoes, melons, and dates.

We are all eyeing Hina Khan's food adventures and we'll wait for more to come.