How To Make Kashmiri <i>Kahwa</i> Tea For Good Immunity And Weight Loss

The year 2020 marks the era when good health is of the utmost priority. For achieving this, the emphasis is on digging up our ancestors' advice and using age-old remedies to boost immunity rather than using foreign superfoods to achieve the same. We are now turning back to our roots and searching for pearls of ancient wisdom for maintaining good health. Immunity building is the one key concern during the times of the global Covid-19 pandemic, which is why we have a Kashmiri Kahwa recipe, which can work wonders for your health.





Kashmiri Kahwa is a well-known remedy for keeping the body warm and healthy in adverse weather conditions. The humble preparation can aid in building immunity due to the presence of antioxidants and free radicals in it. The spices present in Kahwa can also further help in immunity and keeping seasonal infections at bay. Just a single cup of the Kashmiri Kahwa can help improve digestion and thus aid in weight loss too.

The recipe by Mealability restaurant uses Kashmiri green tea as its base, which is brewed with water. Saffron and almonds are two signature ingredients of this delicious Kahwa preparation. A range of selected spices are added to the tea mix such as cardamom, saffron and cinnamon. The tea is originally prepared without sugar, but people who prefer the sweet taste can add sugar or honey to the Kahwa mix.





So, what are you waiting for? Drink up this healthy and delicious Kashmiri Kahwa to keep diseases away and help in the quest towards a healthier you!





Here is the step-by-step recipe of Kashmiri Kahwa:

Ingredients:





1 tsp Kashmiri Green Tea

3 cups water

1/2-inch cinnamon stick

8-10 cardamom

2 tsp almonds

7-8 saffron

Method:



