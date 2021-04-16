TV actor and 'Bigg Boss 11' runner-up Hina Khan is a name to reckon with in the TV industry. The actress, who became a household name with her first serial 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' as 'Akshara', quit the longest running Indian soap opera in the year 2016, post which she has starred in a string of reality shows and TV series like Naagin. She also created ripples in Cannes in the year 2019 and now Hina is excited about her latest project- a music video 'Bedard' which is all set to release on 16th April. She also has another music video which is all set to release soon, the music for this video is composed by popular Punjabi composer B Praak.

Hina took to her Instagram stories to talk about a bunch of things in her AMA session. Hina who is observing the Ramadan fasts this year spoke about her upcoming releases and urged people to stay indoors and safe. She then proceeded to give us a glimpse of her Iftar spread that she was setting up at her place. We spotted tray full of mangoes, dates, melons, some bowls of what looked like custard or phirni along with some kebabs and tikkas. Hina's Iftar spread looked like a simple homely affair, replete with some traditional favourites.

On Wednesday, she also posted a picture holding a bowl of dates. Clad in yellow traditional attire, Hina wished 'Ramadaan Mubarak' to everyone.

